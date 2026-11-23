"Don't Ask About Our Methods": California's Samurai Eviction Squad Faces A Jury

James Jacobs, the katana-carrying founder of ASAP Squatter Removal, is headed for a jury trial over a 2 a.m. raid on a San Bruno home - and ten months after his crew broke in, the man they came to throw out is still living there.

Jacobs, 40, has pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary, two counts of assault with a semiautomatic handgun and four counts of false imprisonment, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday. A San Mateo County judge threw out kidnapping counts after a preliminary hearing in March and sent the rest to trial. Jacobs is free on $50,000 bail. His co-defendant, Arthur Gutierrez Jr., 40, a veteran, had his case diverted to veterans court, and a third man, Angelmike Regalado, has a $50,000 warrant out and is reportedly in Mexico.

According to prosecutors, seven armed men used a battering ram to get into the house on Allen Drive at about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 and confronted the five people inside, before any eviction case had been filed. "It's 2:30 in the morning. Eight men take a battering ram, break down a door, charge on in," District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told KTVU in March, asking: "how did they know that the people inside didn't have their own firearms?"

Jacobs' own body camera recorded the planning, according to the Chronicle, which verified the footage: two teams, Alpha and Bravo, each led by a "gunner," and a code word, "Warrior," for drawing swords. In the body camera video KTVU obtained, Jacobs has his hand on his katana as the crew prepares to "clear" the room, and one man aims a gun toward an occupant's voice. A voice that sounds like a woman's shouts, "You try to come up here, you get shot in the face." Jacobs said he took that as a direct threat.

NEW: California man armed with a samurai sword, grenades, AR-15s, and M90 shotguns offers squatter removal service with a 95% success rate



The ASAP Squatter Removal CEO, James Jacobs, removes squatters in Northern California



He has been in the business for seven years



Jacobs… pic.twitter.com/Sytg8mTMDz — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) January 1, 2026

The house had been in Silvino Manzano Jr.'s family since his father bought it in 1979 for $98,000. Manzano, 51, told the Chronicle he first thought the banging came from friends staying with him. When the crew said it held a lease and was taking over the property, he says he told them: "We're not squatting!" He says he has lived there 48 years and pays the electric bill.

In June 2025, police raided the same house and removed about a dozen firearms, including AK-47-style rifles, that Manzano was supposed to have surrendered under a restraining order, according to the Chronicle. His mother, Magda Manzano, put it on the market a few months later, saying she could no longer keep up with the bills, and in September it sold for $1.1 million to Jae Holdings Inc., a company founded by Jerry Tran.

From there, prosecutors say, the new owner leased the house to Gutierrez, an ASAP employee, giving him residency rights, and ASAP acted for the lessee and the owner to clear out the occupants - hired, according to Wagstaffe's office, on a "don't ask, don't tell" basis. Jacobs calls the tactic "squatting on the squatters." Tran was not charged, because prosecutors could not prove he ordered anyone to threaten the occupants with weapons.

ASAP's website promises to remove occupants "quickly and legally while ensuring you are never liable for our actions" and tells clients, "Don't ask about our methods - The less you know, the safer you are," CBS reported. Jacobs told the Chronicle his minimum fee is typically $10,000, that one client paid $12,500 for a five-day job that included "sentry services," and that he has been hired for at least 20 properties. "In most industries, swords just don't make any damn sense," he told Reason. "In this particular one, it actually does."

The trade has grown wherever the courts and the sheriff move slowly. We noted Oakland's "sword-wielding operators" in a city where the sheriff's office often takes months to act, and in Maryland a contractor calling himself the "Squatter King" charges landlords about $2,000 for a service that includes taking out doors and windows.

Demand For "Squatter King Removal" Erupts As Maryland's Left-Wing Housing Utopia Backfires | Tyler Durden, Zerohedge



A Baltimore-area contractor operating under the names "Squatter King Removal" and/or "Eviction King" has emerged as one of the premier, go-to property recovery… https://t.co/kVQtSatrN7 pic.twitter.com/jFGwAqmw8n — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) July 27, 2026

Wagstaffe told the Chronicle the San Bruno raid "crossed a line into criminal conduct," and it is the first time Bay Area prosecutors have charged people for trying to eject squatters, according to the paper. "That's why this one case matters to us," he said.

Jacobs calls it a political prosecution brought for publicity, and he has filed a claim against San Mateo County over what he calls Wagstaffe's defamatory comments. "The fact that you're calling me a vigilante is implying that I'm on the right side of justice," he told KTVU. His lawyer, Jai Gohel, told CBS: "I believe Mr. Jacobs and his company serve a need in an area of the law where homeowners have difficulty in using the courts."

Manzano says that when he came back from visiting his mother, the house was boarded up and family heirlooms, including balsa wood airplanes he built with his late father, had been smashed and thrown into the backyard. Jacobs doesn't dispute that belongings went missing but blames passersby, and he told the Chronicle his crew didn't change the locks because "that would be illegal."

Jae Holdings, meanwhile, took the slow road: a judge granted it summary judgment in its eviction case on Oct. 16, and in mid-November the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said it had the case and would post a notice in the coming days. Manzano is still in the house, its windows still boarded, and he says he has no plans to leave.