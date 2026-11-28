Is Britain's Left-Wing Establishment About To Shift To The Right?

Authored by David Goodhart via The Daily Sceptic,

If you are an artist, academic, social worker or a psychologist - or, increasingly, a journalist or doctor or lawyer or civil servant - you are likely to operate in a social milieu in which the range of respectable opinion is strikingly narrow. Yascha Mounk, The Bourgeoisie Has Switched Sides

The British Establishment is no longer either Conservative or conservative. Consider some of its dominant institutions: Oxbridge and all elite universities, the General Medical Council and almost all health-related institutions, the Bar Standards Board and most of the institutions of the legal profession, the Senior Civil Service, and all the leading regulatory organizations. All now lean Left.

This has been driven by the movement from Right to Left in the political attitudes and political party preferences of the higher professional class in the last decades of the 20th century and first of the 21st. It is one of the most important and least studied aspects of British and European politics.

In this essay - based on a new report I co-authored for the Policy Exchange think tank - I will provide evidence of this shift in the UK, consider some of the reasons for it, show how it has become embedded in our institutions and culture - creating that new progressive Establishment with a distinct worldview - and speculate about whether it might be at least partially reversed in the coming years.

In the 1970 UK General Election nearly two-thirds of those from the higher professional and managerial class voted Conservative, with just 11.3% voting Labour. In the more fragmented field of the 2024 election 43.6% of higher professionals voted Labour and just 15.5% Conservative.

The higher professionals are not an ideologically homogeneous group and there are many exceptions to this shift, most notably in the professions associated with business and finance. And, as one might expect, professions most dependent on public spending, such as teachers and health professionals, have moved further to the Left than most others.

The German terms Bildungsbürgertum and Besitzbürgertum are helpful here: this essay is concerned mainly with the first group, meaning literally the bourgeoisie of the educated (lawyers, doctors, senior civil servants, engineers, academics, architects, accountants), rather than the second group, the bourgeoisie of the owners (today meaning senior corporate managers, business owners and prosperous skilled tradespeople).

The phrase "Right to Left" is shorthand. At the least it needs to be sub-divided into socio-economic attitudes and socio-cultural. The interesting story here is that the most notable shift among the UK higher professional class has come in the socio-economic sphere.

This is partly because higher professionals were already in the 1970s more liberal (progressive is the more appropriate term as modern progressivism is not always liberal) in their socio-cultural attitudes compared to the rest of the population on issues such as immigration, the death penalty and law and order.

On socio-economic attitudes, according to the British Election Study (BES), higher professionals today are now more supportive of public ownership and more opposed to privatization than the wider population. In 1974 the higher professional class was more hostile to the idea of governments redistributing wealth than the rest of the population. Now, according to the BES, the same group is more likely than the rest of the population to agree that ordinary people don't get their fair share of national wealth.

Andy Burnham's recent focus on public control reflects not the radical outsider representing working people in the corridors of power but rather new Establishment priorities (not least the priority given to unwinding Brexit rather than stopping the boats).

The more than quadrupling in higher professional numbers, from one million to 4.7 million - and from 4% of employees to 12% - between the early 1980s and early 2020s is not only a big factor behind their greater influence but also helps to explain the economic shift to the Left. In many cases higher professionals no longer feel themselves members of a privileged caste with a special leadership role, but merely affluent knowledge workers. (The combined higher and lower professional and managerial occupational group is now around 40% of all employees.)

Most higher professionals are in the top 10% of earners, some in the top 1%, but as a group their relative income and wealth has declined. They pay more in tax, are less likely to be privately educated, and younger ones become homeowners later.

On socio-cultural issues the higher professionals have, on average, stayed ahead of the crowd even as the general public has liberalized. The benevolent paternalism of professionals, derived in part from a vocational commitment to the common good, was still a minority view in the middle decades of the 20th century and often pitted against the more hard-headed attitudes of the military and business worlds as well as working-class authoritarianism.

But at elite level the baby-boom professionals came to lead an ideological reaction against the violence and xenophobia of the first half of the 20th century. That reaction came to dominate first education and then the classical professions as the 1960s and 70s university-educated generation arrived at the top of professional hierarchies.

In the past 50 years, in the UK and much of Europe, a politics of social class and material interest has come to be partly eclipsed by a politics of technocratic expertise and benevolent-progressive socio-cultural attitudes, symbolized by one of the first and one of the last acts of the New Labour Government: independence for the Bank of England in 1997 and the Equality Act 2010.

Both actions would have pleased Harold Perkin, the late British historian of - and advocate of - the professional class, who famously pronounced: "The 20th century has become the century not of the common man but of the professional expert."

Progressive, paternalistic professionals

The 'great liberalization' of the past 50 years is one of the professional classes' legacies. New polling by Focaldata, commissioned by Policy Exchange, which compared attitudes among key professional groups with a representative sample of the British public, reinforced by evidence from the British Election Study, shows that higher professionals remain markedly more progressive than the general public.

Higher professionals are five to 10 percentage points more progressive on almost all issues, and on several issues 20 points more, including: certain aspects of immigration, on believing that Muslim immigration is a threat to the British way of life, and on believing that there is an anti-meritocratic appointment and promotion bias against white men.

Meanwhile, the higher professionals remain consistently more paternalistic than the public, believing that the most important decisions about public policy and how people live their lives should be taken by experts rather than individuals themselves or elected politicians. Indeed, 49% of professionals agreed that people should have to pass a civic responsibility test before being allowed to vote, and by 61% to 29% higher professionals believe that courts should be free to overrule decisions made by Parliament.

It is often said that in the 1980s, at the height of the Thatcher-Reagan reaction against post-war social democracy, the Right won the economic argument but the Left won the socio-cultural argument on equality and rights.

But who, in Britain, was this 'Left' that was winning the socio-cultural argument? It was not working class voters whose views remained relatively socially conservative in the 1980s. Neither was it the old public-school elite who continued to dominate the Conservative party, the officer class of the armed forces and the City of London. Rather it was the university educated 'exam-passing' middle and upper middle class professionals who started to grow sharply in number during that decade as higher education also expanded rapidly.

Many higher professionals often embrace views, such as white privilege or transgender self-ID, that are challengingly progressive even in a more tolerant era. This is especially true of the most ideological, activist segment of the higher professionals that often dominate the professional associations, while almost all Whitehall permanent secretaries either literally or metaphorically took the knee during the BLM protests in 2020.

Political scientist Eric Kaufmann traces the origins of professional progressivism back to the 1910-20s in the US and UK and the influence of bohemians like the Bloomsbury group of artists and writers reacting to both the death of God and the horrors of the Great War. He sees the bohemian locomotive then pulling a bigger train of highly educated people, especially a few decades (and another world war) later, after the Civil Rights Act in the US and the student revolt of the late 1960s.

Where academia, education and the arts led the way, law and medicine were soon to follow. In 1979 roughly half of British teachers voted for Margaret Thatcher, in 2024 just 5% voted Conservative. Many educated people, especially in former colonial countries like the UK or France, wanted to challenge tradition and embrace more universalist-egalitarian attitudes.

The end of the Cold War in the early 1990s was a further spur to the progressive worldview, allowing not only a shift in resources from warfare to welfare but also a more subliminal weakening of the need for authority and solidarity.

The great liberalization has been a popular as well as elite-driven phenomenon inspired by the slow evolution of democracy itself, the decline of deference and religious belief, and a shift in relations between the sexes enabled by technology and the modern service economy. Who could be against more democracy and equality for women, minorities and people from lower income backgrounds?

The dominant common-sense of the British public today, a mix of 'you do you' individualism and 'be kind' liberalism, is not the same, and is often far removed from, the progressivism that has come to dominate many national institutions. Opponents of progressivism have often failed to detach the former from the latter. Conservatives have also struggled to find a narrative that embraces what is welcome in the great liberalization while rejecting its excesses and overshoots.

Populism is the nemesis of professional class progressivism, expressed in Conservative politician Michael Gove's famous outburst that "the public have had enough of experts". But where did the experts acquire so much power? The answer is that our politicians gave it to them.

The era of so-called 'club governance' that continued into the post-war decades gave enormous and often unaccountable power to elected politicians, but also to individuals running schools, police forces, businesses and so on. (This was especially true of the UK without a written constitution.)

A new consensus emerged in the 1980s that a modern democracy required more accountability and legal constraint, hence today's regulatory state dominated by the priorities of the higher professionals. Paradoxically, this began to happen as the economy was being de-regulated in the Thatcher years.

Privatization itself required a new layer of regulation. Moreover, to try to make the state more responsive, functions began to be sliced off from central government departments and handed to so-called arms-length bodies (quangos) such as the Environment Agency.

Greater complexity and new technologies have also driven the growth of the higher professionals' regulatory state. A society without social media, drones, online pornography, risky financial instruments, and so on simply needs less regulation.

The New Labour and Cameron era consensus that took root in the 1990s and 2000s meant more regulation but also a more open and liberal society: more immigration, more generous welfare, the pursuit of a cognitive meritocracy through the expansion of higher education, the Human Rights and Equality Acts and greater European integration, thereby deepening rights and shifting more power from elected politicians to lawyers, professional experts and international institutions.

There are some exceptions to this progressive trend. For example, there was no significant reversal of the step-change in income inequality of the late 1980s, and prisons policy became more punitive not less.

Nevertheless, the broad sweep of liberalization follows the script of US writer Christopher Caldwell's theory of the 'two constitutions' in which the second constitution (the courts, the Civil Service, the media, regulators, NGOs etc.) dominated by the higher professional class comes to eclipse the democratic preferences - most notably on immigration and national sovereignty - of the broader public expressed in the first constitution: the basics of elections and democratic representation.

But that doesn't answer the riddle of why a liberal-minded lawyer or doctor was still happy to vote Conservative (or Liberal) in the 1970s but by 1997 had been largely captured by the center-Left. I believe there are five main reasons.

First, there is the decline in relative status and income for all but the most successful higher professionals, largely as a simple function of that big expansion in numbers and the widening differentials within many professional groups. This has been accompanied by the arrival of several new professions in recent decades, such as IT director and project manager, which have provided a status challenge to the older professions.

Second, professional class progressivism has also been driven by the ascendancy - and increased numbers - of public sector professionals in education and the social state, who often have a vested interest in a bigger state. The proportion of public sector higher professionals has grown from 15% of the total to around 25% since the 1980s, driven by big expansions of the NHS and higher education which, together, employ about 500,000 higher professionals.

Third, the greater salience of cultural issues like immigration, national attachment and race and sex equality in recent decades means that people, especially the highly educated, are more likely to form their political identity around such issues rather than the old socio-economic divides.

Fourth, the dramatic expansion in higher education since the 1980s means almost all higher professionals will have been through the normally liberalizing experience of residential higher education. As recently as the early 1980s only about one third of higher professionals were graduates; now almost all of them are.

Fifth, there has been a big change in the gender and social composition of the higher professional class. Today, around half of higher professionals are women - who now lean further to the Left than men - a substantial minority are from ethnic minority backgrounds, and the class is drawn from a broader social base.

Britain has become a socially liberal country. But the last few years has seen an overshoot beyond this decent consensus - sometimes called 'woke' or illiberal progressivism: a regime promoted by progressive higher professionals that includes various forms of compelled speech, unconscious bias training, positive action ('equity' to compensate for past discrimination, not just equality), a belief in white privilege, an assumption that differences in group outcomes must be the result of discrimination, skepticism about the value of national traditions, and a focus on identity politics.

Some of this overshoot is now embedded in public and private sector organizations through codes of conduct, value statements and staff training (and Continuing Professional Development); Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) commitments that are required in job and promotion interviews and public procurement processes; and staff networks based on protected characteristics. One might think of it as a mutation in the traditional 'doctor knows best' paternalism of the professional class, a kind of professional vanguardism often at odds with majority views and promoted by an expanded Human Resources function.

It is enforced by the regulatory bodies, such as the Solicitors Regulation Authority or the Financial Conduct Authority, that have proliferated since the 1980s and much of it is legally underpinned in the Equality Act, including its Public Sector Equality Duty, the Human Rights Act and the European Convention on Human Rights. These laws act as a kind of background written constitution and any decision taken by an elected politician can be overruled by a judge if they have not been sufficiently taken account of.

All establishments have norms and codes, implicit and explicit, and if you want to rise in today's professional establishments in Britain you need to accept the dominant progressive norms or at least pay lip service to them. Even the graduates of many of the top private schools now lean to the Left.

A course correction?

Why does this matter, and can it be reversed in the next few years? It matters not because of the electoral prospects of parties of the Right. It matters because democratic legitimacy is weakened when a large section of the population is alienated by the Establishment. The dominance of higher professional progressivism has helped to marginalize conservative views and the reaction against this is a major factor behind the populist revolt.

It has also interfered with the normal political pendulum swing from Left to Right, so even when the Right wins elections it doesn't really govern. There is something unhealthy about a society in which the Establishment is itself a driving force of progressivism and quasi-counter-cultural activism. Much of the energy in a society, especially in art and culture, comes from having something to push against. But if the mainstream is itself liberal-permissive in outlook the energy dissipates and turns on itself or finds more and more extreme outlets.

Is a course correction possible? The 2016-2024 Conservative governments 'talked Right and governed Left' says Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader. It is only recently in response to Conservative voters drifting to Nigel Farage's populist Reform party that the Conservatives have shifted back to positions more actively offensive to higher professional progressivism on topics such as immigration, asylum and climate action, making a mass return of higher professionals to their former Conservative allegiance unlikely.

It is, however, possible to imagine that at least a minority of higher professionals could openly revolt against the excesses of modern progressivism. Here are four reasons why a limited political course correction by British higher professionals might be possible.

First, there is some evidence that higher professional progressivism is weakly held and discarded when challenged or when it runs up against more fundamental self-interest. Several UK companies happily abandoned their EDI commitments, at least in their US subsidiaries, in the wake of Donald Trump's hostility.

Even the militantly progressive and internationalist British Medical Association, the trade union representing doctors, has recently stressed the importance of giving priority to UK trained doctors over immigrant doctors in its arguments with the Government over reforms to the training system.

Second, we have now had more than two decades to experience some of the failings and unintended consequences of both the Human Rights Act and the Equality Act, such as the idea of indirect discrimination and the debacle over equal pay for work of equal value, as well as the increasingly elastic interpretations of harassment or disability.

Third, the status and influence of higher education institutions, one of the key factors underpinning higher professional progressivism, is now clearly on the wane. The UK will remain a major international center of higher education, but the next few years will likely see a drop in both the number of universities and the proportion of British school leavers attending them.

Moreover, the stranglehold of the Left in academia will matter less for the intellectual life of the country as more influential thinkers, often but not always of the Right, can earn a living through analysis and commentary on social media, podcasts and Substack.

Finally, as noted already, the higher professional class does not feel as economically blessed as it once did. To date this has pushed most higher professionals to the Left in economic attitudes, looking up enviously at the super-rich. But that could reverse, especially if Andy Burnham fails to improve on the economic performance of Keir Starmer. Stifling levels of tax and anxieties about the labor market consequences of AI for even high status professionals and their children could help to de-prioritize progressive concerns.

And with most higher professionals intensely hostile to Reform-style populism, it should be psychologically easier to switch support to a more mainstream Conservative party, partly to avoid a potentially chaotic populist Government.

Rule by largely progressive higher professionals is now being challenged by populists of Left and Right. Some of this is deserved. They have too often pursued their own interests in the name of the general interest. Our societies still need their expertise, but expertise genuinely aligned with the common good. We need a course correction not a revolution.

David Goodhart is a journalist and Head of Demography at the Policy Exchange think tank. His (free) Substack is A Goodhart is Hard to Find. This essay is based on the Policy Exchange report What Britain's New Establishment Thinks... And Why It Matters which can be found on the Policy Exchange website including the detailed Focaldata polling.