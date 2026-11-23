Kroger Told Investors Exactly Where 3,000 US Corporate Jobs Are Going

"By moving the work, we get savings..."

Kroger has started telling corporate employees their jobs are being cut, the first wave of a plan to eliminate about 3,000 US office roles over three years, while a new Kroger operation in Bengaluru, India, is hiring for finance, supply chain and real estate jobs.

The Cincinnati-based grocer began sending the notices last week, the Business Courier reported. Kroger spokeswoman Erin Rolfes told the paper the notifications are "part of the corporate headcount reduction the company announced in early October," and the company would not say how many workers got one, which departments were hit or whether more cuts are coming before the end of the year.

At its Oct. 20 investor day, chief financial officer David Kennerley told Wall Street that Kroger is "opening a new office in Bengaluru, India" that "will house both Kroger and third-party associates, working seamlessly together." Then he spelled out the appeal: "By moving the work, we get savings from the outset."

Moments later Kennerley put a number on it, saying Kroger "will need fewer roles over time" and "we expect this model to impact roughly 3,000 associates who perform work above stores today."

Eight days earlier, CEO Greg Foran had told employees in an Oct. 12 memo that Kroger would cut about 3,000 corporate roles, roughly 37% of its approximately 8,200 corporate staff. The number Kennerley gave investors for the India model is the same 3,000.

In the memo, Foran wrote that the company has "more layers, more handoffs and more overhead than we need," and that Kroger has to "look closely at where work is best fit to be done." He also promised staff he would "not ask anyone to wait longer than necessary for clarity about their roles," Grocery Dive reported.

A recruiting site for the Bengaluru operation lists nearly 30 job titles, the New York Post found, among them senior audit analyst, lead financial analyst, supply chain analyst, senior real estate portfolio specialist and logistics operations specialist. The openings reach well past tech into the administrative and operational work Kroger's corporate staff does now.

Many of the people doing that work will not be Kroger employees. The center is being set up with ANSR, a firm that builds overseas corporate operations, and according to the recruiting site, workers hired through it are legally employed by ANSR P&V Capability Center Private Limited, not Kroger, the Post reported. Kennerley told investors Kroger had been "partnering with world-class external providers" for several months and had "secured office space with our first India-based employees."

Kroger has not said how many of the 3,000 roles will move to India. Talk of the center first surfaced in July, when Supermarket News reported an industry consultant's claim, citing contacts inside Kroger, that more than 5,700 jobs could go, a figure a source close to the situation called "overblown." Days later, Dallas-based consultant Brittain Ladd told Cincinnati's WKRC that the India center could save Kroger "hundreds of millions of dollars."

Kennerley pitched the Capability Center as one of four levers, alongside direct sourcing, smarter buying and cuts to indirect spending, that together should deliver "approximately $4 billion of annualized structural cost savings by 2029." Kroger says that money will fund "a $5 billion investment in customer value" - lower prices, in other words - "using an entirely self-funded model."

The layoffs are Kroger's second big corporate cut in two years: the grocer eliminated nearly 1,000 corporate administrative jobs in 2025 and booked a $47 million charge for severance and related benefits, according to its latest annual report, which also counts 2,697 supermarkets in 35 states and the District of Columbia and $147.6 billion in sales for fiscal 2025.

Foran, who took over as CEO in February, told investors the goal is "building America's favorite grocer." A growing share of the office work behind that grocer will be done in Bengaluru.