Second British Village Votes To Secede From UK Over Migrant Camp

"Completely swamp the village..."

The Suffolk village of Barnham voted 257 to 16 on Saturday to ask the Crown to make it a self-governing Crown Dependency, outside the Home Office's planning control, in protest at a government plan to house up to 931 asylum seekers at the former RAF base on its doorstep. One ballot was spoiled.

The vote, held at the village hall from 10am to 4pm, has no legal force. It is the second of its kind since September, when Piddington in Oxfordshire voted 285 to 26 to "secede" over a planned camp for 1,256 men at the old Ministry of Defence site at Bicester.

The quaint village of Barnham, England, voted overwhelmingly Saturday to leave the United Kingdom over the country's plans to house migrants at a nearby military base, @InayaFolarin reports. The symbolic vote counters the country's immigration policy and is being dubbed the roar... pic.twitter.com/fVN2ZF3VCK — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2026

Barnham has 584 residents. John Bauer, chairman of the parish council, told the Telegraph that even the reduced figure of 931 men would "completely swamp the village," and that with a yes result it would declare itself "the bailiwick of Barnham. Not the principality of Piddington."

"It's to express the concern of the village at the way we're not being consulted, the treatment by the Home Office, the whole thing, we feel we're being totally ignored," Bauer said.

After the count, villagers unveiled a flag: a stone-curlew, the endangered bird that nests on the heath around the base, on a Suffolk-blue field. Helen Beck, who chairs the Barnham Residents' Association, said the bird had been named "Andy Barnham," after Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

"We stored a nuclear weapon at one stage, but this time we are not prepared to keep the issue a secret," Beck said. RAF Barnham was a nuclear weapons store until it closed in 1963, and the campaign against the camp calls itself Barnham Not A Secret.

Residents of Barnham are going to the polls in a vote sparked by a controversial plan to use RAF Barnham as temporary accommodation for 931 asylum seekers.



Read more: https://t.co/2HmtKb3Nt8 pic.twitter.com/gS4327p9V8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 21, 2026

The Home Office named Barnham in June as one of three military sites it was weighing for asylum accommodation, with Bicester and Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire, for about 3,750 people in all. Its factsheet for the site, updated Nov. 13, says it would house single men aged 18 to 65 who have applied for asylum, for at least 10 years, and that they would not be detained. They would sign in and out at the gate, under 24-hour security and CCTV.

The plan started at 1,256 men and was cut to 931 in a revised application in October. Last month the Home Office gave the contractor Kier a £3.4 million contract to draw up detailed designs, though ministers say no final decision has been made. The department is using the urgent Crown development route, which takes the decision away from the local planning authority and puts it with the housing ministry.

West Suffolk Council voted unanimously in July that the base is the wrong place for asylum seekers. The site sits inside the Breckland Special Protection Area, home to more than 200 breeding pairs of stone-curlews, where development is restricted near their nests.

In August, after three nights of anti-migrant disorder in nearby Thetford, dozens of protesters gathered at the gates of the base, and as we reported at the time, parents at Barnham's school were reportedly discussing pulling their children out.

"We recognise the strength of feeling in local communities and are listening carefully to the concerns being raised," the Home Office said, adding that it is "closing all asylum hotels and moving to alternative accommodation, including former military sites."

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch backed the vote: "We are seeing more and more undocumented young men being put in asylum centres next to villages," she said, noting that Piddington "only has 130 women." Reform UK's home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf, who attended the count, said the vote happened "because people feel utterly disenfranchised and betrayed by the political class."

The camps replace the offshore option Labour scrapped on taking office in 2024, the Rwanda deportation scheme, which five EU nations have since revived for themselves. Beck, for one, has no illusions about Saturday's result: "Do I think it will change government actions? Absolutely not."