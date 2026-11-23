Trump Now Says Iran Killed 81K Protesters, Hints At Fresh US Bombing After New Year

President Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he's ready to launch new military strikes on Iran after the new year if no deal is reached. That would be well over a month away, but in the meantime Iranian forces have been conducting daily attacks on international vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, and has even been attacking US bases in Bahrain of late.

Trump also newly described Iranian leaders as "professional tap dancers," adding that: "They talk all the time. All they do is talk but it’s all BS."

The president has also belateldy begun to admit the obvious: "They're more aggressive now than before the election," he told Fox's Trey Yingst.

Trump further said that if IRGC forces test the US blockade of Iranian ports, "they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy."

As a reminder, in just a few months, the Iran war will hit the one-year mark. President Trump and his top officials had frequently claimed at the opening of Operation Epic Fury that the conflict would last merely days or also "four to six weeks".

The goal posts have obviously shifted signficantly amid the Iranian retaliation campaign, which has decimated US bases across the Middle East.

Trump's claims of the numbers of Iranian protesters killed by Tehran's security forces has also been subject of dramatic changes and revisions. This was on display once again in a Sunday afternoon Truth Social post:

We are up to 81,000 dead now...

So now "81,000 protesters" killed has materialized out of thin air - an oddly specific number.

That's not even the highest figure that he's thrown out there. In August, Trump claimed "over 100,000" were killed by Iranian security forces.

Here's a refresher timeline of Trump's claims on protesters killed:

April 14, 2026: "at least 42,000" / "in the last two months" May 10, 2026: "42,000" July 14, 2026: "52,000" July 20, 2026: "52,000" July 21, 2026: "52,000, plus," August 10, 2026: "52,000" / "in the last five months" August 31, 2026: "now over 100,000 people dead" October 22, 2026: "75,000" / "in less than seven months" November 22, 2026: "81,000" / "as of today"

Iranian authorities have meanwhile put the figures as in the low thousands from the last January economic protests, and they point to a Mossad hidden hand, in a situation stoked by external actors and with armed groups having infiltrated the protests.

And supposedly the Iranian government has been "collapsing".... all the way back to near the start of the war:

Bessent’s record:

In March: “There are defections at all levels in Iran”

In May: "The regime is sprinting towards the finish line”

In Aug: “We are now entering the endgame"

In Sept: “They're going to yell uncle”

In Oct: “They are collapsing. They can't pay their soldiers."

… https://t.co/iQXM713Sry — Ali Vaez (@AliVaez) November 21, 2026

The above timeline of shifting claims serves to illustrate that there is not fundamentally some kind of legitimate 'concern' for Iranian protesters or the 'Iranian people' on the part of US planners, but Washington primarily sees the population as but a prop for propaganda purposes. A similar reality was on display when it came to pushing the American public into military interventions from Iraq to Libya to Syria and on.