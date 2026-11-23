Trump's Turkeys Check Into Luxury DC Hotel As Americans Vote On Which One Gets Pardoned

The two West Virginia turkeys headed for President Trump's Thanksgiving pardon checked into the Willard InterContinental, one of Washington's grandest hotels, on Sunday, red carpet and all. The Agriculture Department announced their arrival on X, calling the birds "two VERY special guests" of the "historic Willard Hotel."

SPECIAL DELIVERY TO WASHINGTON, D.C.!🦃🇺🇸



The Thanksgiving turkeys have officially arrived at the historic Willard Hotel ahead of President Trump's annual presidential turkey pardon at the @WhiteHouse!



Raised in West Virginia by American turkey farmers, these two VERY special... pic.twitter.com/n0J0sVrnn4 — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) November 22, 2026

The department's photos show one bird spread out on a made-up hotel bed and another wheeled through the lobby in a crate on a brass luggage cart. Plenty of Americans traveling this week won't do as well: storms are threatening travel across 20 states, and Delta's biggest hub was already snarled by an "automation issue" on Sunday.

Before the birds meet the president, the public gets a say. The White House put their names to a public vote, offering three pairs: "Commander & Chief," "Freedom & Feathers" and "Honey & Ham." That round closed at 5 p.m. ET Sunday, with votes taken by text message to 45470. The winning names are to be announced before a second round, opening at 8 a.m. ET Monday, that decides which bird receives the ceremonial pardon.

LAST CHANCE: Help name the two turkeys headed to this year's Presidential Turkey Pardon!



📲 Text your vote to "45470" by 5pm EST Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TdizLKLBfQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 22, 2026

Both birds hatched July 15 at Deans Gap Farm in Pendleton County, where Scott and Becky Rightsell raise turkeys for the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative. The White House has given them playful bios: one favors "The ol' golden delicious apple" and scenic drives down country roads, while the other likes Dr Pepper, lists its career goal as "Retire before Thanksgiving" and dreams of vacationing in Aggieland. That last wish is set to come true: after the ceremony, both birds retire to Texas A&M University, where agriculture students will care for them, according to The National News Desk.

The pair were picked from the flock for appearance and temperament and trained to handle crowds, camera lights and noise, according to West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey's office. It is only the second time since 1989 that a West Virginia farm has raised the national Thanksgiving turkey, after Hardy County's Biscuits and Gravy in 2004. "Out of every turkey farm in America, the President's turkeys came from Pendleton County," Morrisey said.

For anyone who still can't get enough, the White House has also put out "Gobble Getaway," a browser game in which players help a turkey dodge "Chef Carver," armed with a net and a roasting pan, across the South Lawn to the pardon podium.

The National Turkey Federation has presented a bird to the president every year since 1947, and George H.W. Bush issued the first official pardon in 1989. Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to hold this year's ceremony Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on the South Lawn, where the losing bird of Monday's vote will, by tradition, be spared the dinner table too.