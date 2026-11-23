WTF Is Happening In Markets? Collum, Bianco, Johnson Join Tonight

Stocks are soaring Monday after Nvidia's board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, following a week in which the AI trade dragged Wall Street into a full-blown correction.

The AI names that carried markets to record highs led the decline, and President Trump, for one, seemed to see Huang's exit at the root of it: on Sunday night he used much stronger language to demand his return. This morning the board voted unanimously to bring Huang back as president, CEO and director, six days after its chair said it had no intention of doing so. It said input from "senior levels of the United States government" left it confident his return "poses no national security risk," according to the company's statement, and Nvidia shares jumped roughly 30%.

Friday alone took 5.3% off the Nasdaq Composite, 3.7% off the S&P 500 and 950 points off the Dow. For the week:

Nasdaq Composite: -10.0%, erasing its gains for 2026 (Nasdaq 100: -10.4%, its worst week since March 2020 ).

). S&P 500: -8.6%, now 11.6% below its October record and barely positive on the year.

Dow Jones: -8.0%, its worst week since March 2020, and in correction territory.

As we covered Sunday, Goldman's basket of the 50 stocks most favored by hedge funds has trailed the S&P 500 by 14 percentage points over the past six months, matching one of the worst stretches in its 20-year history. Funds have responded by slashing AI exposure and rotating into cyclicals and defensives, supposedly safer positions that could be next to fall if the selloff starts to resemble the fourth quarter of 2018.

Hedge fund net exposure sits at five-year lows, even as mutual funds remain heavily invested with historically low cash balances.

Let's Debate

Is the return of Jensen enough to halt the slide, or is today's rally just a blip on the road to ruin? We'll be debating exactly that tonight at 7PM ET, when three veteran market watchers join us live to [try to] answer one question: WTF is happening in markets?

Jim Bianco, founder and president of Bianco Research, and Brent "Dollar Milkshake" Johnson, CEO of Santiago Capital, join host Dave Collum, the Cornell University professor and longtime ZeroHedge contributor behind the beloved annual Year In Review (coming soon, btw…). Collum fittingly joined us earlier this year for a discussion titled How F***** Are Markets?

They'll dig into what's driving the selloff, whether the AI trade has further to fall, and what investors should be watching as markets head into year-end.

Tune in tonight at 7PM ET on the ZeroHedge homepage, X feed, or YouTube channel to watch live.