"This Is Not The End Of It": Democrats Plot To Defund Iran War, Impeach Hegseth, Gut Trump's $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget

Authored by Ryan Morgan via The Epoch Times,

Having won both houses of Congress amid popular opposition to the war in Iran, Democratic lawmakers are positioned to impose a substantial check on President Donald Trump's military and foreign policy agenda over the next two years.

The Iran conflict precipitated disruptions to Middle Eastern trade routes, driving up fuel prices around the world. This, in turn, led to the Democrats shaping much of their midterm messaging around affordability angst to secure 56 Senate seats and at least 257 House seats.

Though Democrats won't officially take control of the House and Senate until Jan. 3, they have already announced efforts to constrain Trump's use of the military abroad before the new term. They have also called for expansive oversight investigations after they gain subpoena power in the new year.

With the power to appropriate funds and confirm nominees in Democrats' hands, Trump will face tougher odds for advancing his agenda.

Military, Foreign Policy Facing Oversight

Democratic lawmakers have vowed to conduct investigations and hold impeachment proceedings targeting various Trump administration officials.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has become a top target for impeachment as Democrats prepare to take controlling majorities in both chambers of Congress.

During the lame-duck period, the Republican-led House of Representatives effectively blocked one impeachment effort, brought by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). On Nov. 10, the House voted 211-204 to refer the resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, where it's unlikely to advance in the time remaining.

Following the vote, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told reporters: "This is not the end of it. It's just the beginning."

Hans von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow at Advancing American Freedom, told The Epoch Times that Democrats will likely move forward with the impeachment process against Hegseth and target other Trump administration officials once they take control in January.

"They're interested in revenge against anyone and everyone who has served in the Trump administration," he said.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), the current ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said that the top priority of the committee under Democratic leadership will be "vigorous oversight of the Department of Defense and the Trump Administration."

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Jim Himes (D-Conn.) said earlier this month that Democrats are planning to investigate various U.S. intelligence community operations, such as staff reductions and the use of covert operations.

Democratic lawmakers have also signaled plans to investigate the U.S. military's lethal strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats and land operations in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Democrats could also investigate the Pentagon's leadership and culture changes implemented under Hegseth.

Asked how holding hearings and launching investigations would lower costs for Americans, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) told reporters, "If you have people in who got us into this illegal, immoral war in Iran, and you try to wind down that war, that can lower gas prices, diesel prices, [and] food prices."

Democrats Navigating Iran War Exit

Halting the armed standoff with Iran remains a hot-button issue for the Democrats and their base of support, but the party hasn't yet decided how best to go about it.

Some Democrats are pushing to halt the Middle East conflict even before January by taking advantage of a Dec. 11 funding deadline.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who is challenging Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for the title of majority leader come Jan. 3, has said he will not support a government funding bill "unless it defunds this war."

Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) have sponsored language for an amendment to any government funding bill, to block the use of funds for offensive military operations against Iran. At a Nov. 19 news conference announcing the amendment, Duckworth said her plan would allow funding to continue for defensive military operations in the Middle East, as well as continuing efforts to de-mine the Strait of Hormuz and provide military escorts for commercial ships seeking to transit that key waterway.

Even if Democrats can pass legislation to halt funding for offensive operations, the Trump administration may be able to continue such operations using previously appropriated funds.

Asked about that possibility, Duckworth said, "We will deal with that when we get into next year."

Duckworth said consultations were ongoing with Democrats to prepare a House companion amendment.

Smith expressed reservations about using the appropriations deadline to force a hard cutoff in funding for Iran-related operations.

"The president should end the war. But if we cut off all funding, what does that do to the 50,000 service members who are in the region?" he told The Epoch Times on Nov. 19. "They're already being stretched beyond where they should be. So yeah, we're trying to figure out how to do that."

Asked what would be an appropriate conclusion to the Iran conflict, Smith said he was still consulting with his team to make that determination.

Zelenskyy Buoyed by US Political Shift

The shift of power in Washington could also affect aid for Ukraine amid the Trump administration's push for a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.

"Our chances of receiving additional assistance from the United States of America may now increase," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Nov. 5 interview for United News.

Democratic aides in both the House and Senate have signaled that strengthening U.S. support for Ukraine will be a top priority under Democratic majorities.

Congress has not passed major Ukraine aid legislation since the start of Trump's second administration last year.

"The Trump administration has been coy in committing to these life-saving funds in Ukraine and the sooner that changes the better," Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, told Reuters.

Trump has repeatedly called for Russia and Ukraine to reach a deal to end the war, which has now lasted more than 4 1/2 years.

The United States, earlier this month, held trilateral peace talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Nominees Face Headwinds

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, Trump's Navy secretary nominee, was grilled by Senate Democrats during his confirmation hearing on Nov. 17.

To be confirmed by the Senate, Cao would need both the House and the Senate to approve a waiver because of federal law requiring former U.S. military officers to wait seven years before serving as service secretaries. He retired from the Navy in 2021.

Cao's waiver would need approval from all 53 Republican senators and at least seven Democratic senators to reach the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

During the confirmation hearing, Duckworth repeatedly asked Cao whether he had stood up to Hegseth in opposition to continued military operations in Iran. When Cao told Duckworth that it was not within his purview to do that, the senator said, "I cannot vote for you because you're going to be another yes-man."

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also signaled potential opposition to Cao.

"I have serious questions about your decision-making, about your willingness to stand up to your superiors and make clear your views and that they should be listened to, and about your ability to be transparent with Congress," she said.

Trump may face a tough time advancing other nominees through the confirmation process.

He is looking to have Daniel Zimmerman approved for the newly created role of assistant secretary of War for international armaments cooperation.

The Department of the Army lacks a Senate-confirmed leader. The Army also needs a Senate-confirmed uniformed chief of staff.

Additionally, nearly half of the 196 slots for U.S. ambassadorships around the world remain vacant.

Any military and foreign service nominees hoping to advance while the Senate is still under Republican control will have to compete for attention with judicial nominees also seeking advancement.

Budget Cuts Could Curtail Military Projects

Democrats could also weigh on Trump's push for his proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget request for 2027.

Trump had sought about $1.1 trillion of that ask through a primary appropriation, with another $350 billion through a reconciliation bill. Several Democrats have cast doubt on the request.

"We must push for the development of a more realistic and sustainable approach to our national security - one that does not require a defense budget in excess of $1 trillion or one paid for with draconian cuts to critical domestic programs," Smith said in a statement the day after the 2026 midterm elections.

Speaking at a Hudson Institute conference on Nov. 18, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said that the $350 billion reconciliation plan won't happen but that a smaller reconciliation may still be possible.

"If they can skinny that reconciliation from 350 down to 100 or somewhere in that nature, there is a path for that," Rogers said.

With faltering support for his full 2027 budget request, Trump will likely have to reshape plans for military projects he has sought, such as the Golden Dome for America missile and air defense initiative and a proposed nuclear-powered Trump-class battleship.

Trump's 2027 military budget calls for a $17.5 billion investment in Golden Dome. About $17 billion of that funding comes through the requested reconciliation bill.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told The Epoch Times that he believes that there will be continuing bipartisan support for Golden Dome but that the scope of the project would likely change.

Kaine said Canadian buy-in to the Golden Dome project would also improve its feasibility. He said improving U.S.-Canada relations would make their participation more likely, but criticized Trump for straining those ties with tariffs.

"I think the notion of a better continental missile defense system is something the Democrats will broadly support," Kaine said. "We just want to make sure that we're doing it the right way."

The Virginia Democrat was less certain about the future of the battleship.

"I haven't heard, necessarily, what I would consider really good military justification for [the Trump-class battleship]. Contrary to the missile defense, where there is a good justification," he said.

Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Sea Power and Projection Forces, outright dismissed the Trump-class battleship.

"It's not going to happen. It's not going to be a ship that's built in this country," Deluzio told The Epoch Times.