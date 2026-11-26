At Least 9 Injured As Explosion Rocks Major Bangkok Refinery

At least nine people have been injured - four of them critically - after an explosion rocked a major oil refinery in Bangkok on Thursday afternoon, prompting authorities to urge residents in the surrounding area to evacuate.

Thailand's Bangchak Corp. shut down all production units at its Phra Khanong refinery following the blast.

"An explosion has occurred at the Bangchak oil depot. For their own safety, members of the public in the vicinity are urged to evacuate the area immediately," the Bangna District Office wrote in a statement on Facebook.

A fire broke out at a Bangchak oil refinery on Sukhumvit Soi 62 in Bangkok's Phra Khanong district, Thursday afternoon.

Nearby residents were urged to evacuate the area immediately. The fire has been controlled as of 3:37 p.m., according to an informational SMS alert system,… pic.twitter.com/BgM9Hd5Twf — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) November 26, 2026

The facility, Thailand's fifth-largest refinery, can process 120,000 barrels of crude a day. It accounts for roughly 41% of Bangchak's combined refining capacity, alongside the company's 174,000-barrel-a-day Sriracha refinery.

Al Jazeera reported that the explosion occurred around 3 p.m. local time. Videos posted on X showed towering flames and thick black smoke rising above the facility in eastern Bangkok. It is the only refinery in Thailand situated in an urban area.

Breaking News



Fire breaks out at Bangchak Oil Depot in Bangkok; Residents Ordered to Evacuate



An explosion and fire have been reported at Bangchak’s oil storage facility on Sukhumvit 62 in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong district, sending thick black smoke into the sky.



The Bang Na… pic.twitter.com/01PzvjMFM2 — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) November 26, 2026

"It serves not just Bangkok, but a large part of central Thailand. Most of the oil imports coming into this part of Thailand go here," said Al Jazeera's Tony Cheng, reporting from Chiang Mai.

Cheng added, "We don't know at this stage the full extent of the damage, but one would imagine that it is quite considerable."

Another refinery outage adds pressure to global fuel supplies already under pressure as Ukraine continues to pound Russia's refining assets and disruptions continue along the Hormuz maritime chokepoint.