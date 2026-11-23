Zscaler Soars As CrowdStrike Strikes $44 Deal To Build AI Security Giant

Zscaler shares soared in premarket trading after CrowdStrike Holdings said it would acquire the cloud security company in an all-stock transaction valued at about $43.9 billion.

Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each share they own, CrowdStrike said in a press release this morning. The offer implies a value of $260.41 per share, roughly 34% above Zscaler's closing price on Friday.

"With Zscaler, CrowdStrike will enter network security, cybersecurity's largest single addressable market segment," CrowdStrike said, adding details on how the acquisition would position it for the AI era.

Here's more:

Users, applications, and now AI agents connect directly to the cloud, and that traffic never comes back through the data center. Firewalls and VPNs built to guard the data center can't see, inspect, or stop that traffic, the threats coming in, or the data going out. Zscaler's SSE is purpose-built for the AI era, with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange sitting inline between every user, agent, and application to enforce zero trust on every connection. SASE builds on that foundation to bring security and the network together, creating zero trust everywhere.

The transaction adds to a wave of cybersecurity consolidation, including Google's $32 billion agreement to acquire Wiz and Palo Alto Networks' roughly $25 billion purchase of CyberArk, completed earlier this year. Gartner expects global information security spending will rise nearly 12% this year to $244 billion.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz provided more context on why Zscaler is critically important to the company:

"Security used to be about keeping the adversary out. Today, safety is required to let AI in. The network used to connect people to places. Now it connects agents to data. With Zscaler, we're building cybersecurity's operating system: a single control plane to deploy AI, control AI, and enable any agentic application to run safely. We see a path to become the largest AI safety and security company the world has ever seen."

CrowdStrike shares fell nearly 8% in premarket trading, while Zscaler shares jumped 19%.

RBC Capital Markets analysts discussed the strategic rationale:

Zscaler brings Zero Trust SASE, security for AI, and data protection to CrowdStrike's Falcon Platform, with Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange spanning 50% of the F500 and operating an in-line security cloud across 200+ locations with 750B+ transactions per day. Upon close, combining network and device telemetry will enable CrowdStrike to train its SafeMind frontier security models on the adversary's full attack path. Additionally, Zscaler has nearly ~8K customers that are not yet CrowdStrike customers, enabling cross-sell, especially as Flex customers of both CRWD and ZS will get the other company's products added to their Flex contract. CrowdStrike believes the addition of Zscaler will expand its TAM by $185B in CY/29.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of CrowdStrike's fiscal 2028. CrowdStrike expects to generate $500 million in annualized cost savings within 18 to 24 months of completion.

Qatalyst Partners is serving as lead financial adviser to CrowdStrike, with J.P. Morgan Securities and BofA Securities also advising the company.

The marriage of these two cybersecurity giants comes as cyber threats surge and the FBI warned last week that China has built an "AI hacking machine." As companies hand AI agents greater access to systems, the race is on to safeguard systems and prevent AI swarm attacks.