AfD Co-Leader Chrupalla Calls For Deportation Of Up To 2.6 Million Foreigners

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Tino Chrupalla has called for remigration of up to 2.6 million people from Germany during an appearance on the Bild podcast "Unter Zwei," which would cover those legally obligated to leave, foreign criminals, and nearly all Syrians, Afghans and Ukrainians once the legal grounds for their protection expire.

Chrupalla framed the proposal around the situation in the countries of origin. For example, if the war in Ukraine ended, or if the security situation in Syria and Afghanistan improved, then the grounds for protection would no longer be there.

"And then we're talking about 2.6 million people," he said. He said the priority would be those without residence rights or asylum grounds, including migrants convicted of serious crimes like rape or murder.

Chrupalla's comments come after he was subjected to intense criticism for recent comments he made which seemed to imply he was going soft on immigration restriction.

🇩🇪🔴 Is AfD co-leader @Tino_Chrupalla abandoning remigration for Germany?



"In the US, the approach of the deportation agency ICE also met with disapproval from majorities, as shown by a Fox News survey in September. We must unite, not divide."



There is a sharp debate about what… pic.twitter.com/uMIPsVFSuR — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) November 10, 2026

Austrian activist Martin Sellner quickly endorsed Chrupalla's figure as a starting point while noting there are 13 million foreigners in Germany.

"2.6 million is a good start. And much more is possible, because Remigration does not equal Deportation. There are about 13 million foreigners in Germany. Mass Naturalization needs to stop. Criminals must leave. Social burdens must leave. Cultural burdens must leave. At the same time we create incentives to return and perspectives at home. The 'Great homecoming' is the answer to the great replacement," wrote Sellner.

2,6 Million is a good start. And much more is possible, because Remigration does not equal Deportation. There are about 13 million foreigners in Germany. Mass Naturalization needs to stop. Criminals must leave. Social burdens must leave. Cultural burdens must leave. At the same time we create incentives to return and perspectives at home. The "Great homecoming" is the answer to the great replacement. I strongly believe that non-Europeans would be happier if there was a perspective in their homelands. We will create them and make them amazing offers. Millions more will leave and create a better future at home. In any case, good that Chrupalla made it clear, that AfD remains the remigration-party. — Martin Sellner (@MartinSellner_) November 20, 2026

AfD MEP Maximilian Krah, who has emerged as a major proponent against the remigration stance championed by much of the rest of his party, said removing so many people would violate the German constitution. He told German newspaper Junge Freiheit that the figure of 2.6 million only applies if all the residence permits of Ukrainians, Syrians, and Afghans are revoked.

He said that such blanket decisions "as is well known, the Basic Law does not allow them."

Sellner and Krah have frequently battled on X over remigration and what is possible under the German constitution. Krah has mentioned that even if the anti-immigration right wants to deport far more people, including German citizens with a foreign background, it would require radical reworking of the constitution which would only be possible with a two-thirds majority. As a result, such an effort is virtually impossible under the current political system.

Sellner has contended there are many ways to produce a large-scale remigration effort that do not necessarily require changing the constitution or violating any of Germany's current laws, including providing financial incentives to return home far higher than what has previously been offered.

The AfD itself must walk a fine legal line on the topic of deportation and remigration. Recently naturalized Germans can be stripped of their citizenship but only in extreme cases in which they prove they are violating fundamental elements of German law, such as denying the Holocaust.

Many of the foreigners that the AfD would have theoretically desired to send back home have already been naturalized, limiting the party's ability to deliver on its remigration promises. The AfD has called for an end to mass naturalizations, but the left has pushed forward with such measures, leaving the AfD with little legal or political recourse. The AfD has argued that this mass naturalization effort will further empower the left's voting bloc with a wave of new voters.