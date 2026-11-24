"Are We Going To Do This California Sh*t Again?": Carville Names Newsom's 2028 Problem

Democratic strategist James Carville thinks Gavin Newsom's biggest obstacle on the road to the White House is the state he runs.

Asked by guest host Mark McKinnon to size up the 2028 Democratic field on Politics War Room, the podcast Carville co-hosts with Al Hunt, he started with the California governor and gave him his due before shifting into his usual surly gear. "His strength is he runs the biggest state. He's got a huge fundraising base. There's no doubt about it," Carville said. "His problem is, 'Are we going to do this California sh*t again? Really? Is that what we're going to do?'"

"He's got to overcome that kind of barrier," Carville continued, because Democratic primary voters "want to win," and an "uber coastal candidate is kind of not maybe what they're looking for."

McKinnon, the former George W. Bush adviser, said he had shared the skepticism "a lot of people have" that Newsom is "a little too slick, a little too Hollywood," until he had him on "our show, The Circus," a couple of times. "I gotta tell you, I was really impressed. I mean, he's got chops," McKinnon said.

Carville agreed that surviving Democratic politics in California "requires real skill," and likened the governor's California persona to his own Louisiana identity. "To his credit, he's a real California guy," Carville said. "He dresses like a California guy, his hair is like a California guy... He's a California guy like I'm a Louisiana guy."

That California brand is what Newsom has spent the last few weeks defending. He announced he would commute all 548 death sentences in the state, a move that still needs the California Supreme Court's sign-off in most cases, and district attorneys from 30 of California's 58 counties have sued to stop it. And as we reported, PG&E and its foundation gave at least $1 million over nearly 30 years to groups tied to Newsom, his wife and his causes, while the utility won its post-wildfire bailout.

Veteran Democratic strategist Doug Schoen was less charitable in comments carried by Fox News, saying "Gavin Newsom has no clear identity. Some days he's a moderate Bill Clinton type and on other days he tries to be a progressive - for example, he's for a national wealth tax, and he has recently commuted the sentences of hundreds of death row inmates."

"His strengths are that he's telegenic, quick on his feet and engaging," Schoen added. "His weaknesses are that he has no clear message or strategy, and that he goes whichever way the wind blows."

Newsom, who leaves office in January, told CNN's Jake Tapper in September that "I wouldn't run if she ran," meaning Kamala Harris. Schoen called the pledge "a warning shot towards Kamala, as there is every indication that he's chomping at the bit to run himself."

Bettors aren't sold either: Polymarket puts Newsom's chance of winning the 2028 Democratic nomination at 10%.