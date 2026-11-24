Army Will Blow Up 5 Tons Of Lead Explosive In Iowa Tomorrow After Governor-Elect Refuses To Sign Off

The US Army will detonate nearly five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown at about 9 a.m. Central on Wednesday, Nov. 25, after a federal appeals court lifted its freeze and Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand declined either to sign off or to object, the two conditions President Trump set Monday when he ordered the Army to hold off.

The sign marking the US Army Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, as residents prepare for the detonation

FEMA is relocating residents of Middletown and the surrounding area starting Tuesday, according to the Army's public safety advisory. The evacuation zone is a five-mile cone southwest of the plant plus a mile beyond the modeled path of the plume, with transportation, food and lodging covered through Nov. 27. Everyone outside the zone is told to shelter indoors with windows and doors shut, ventilation set to recirculate and exhaust fans off.

"Inaction is no longer an option. It would be irresponsible for us to not take the determined, consensus-based course of action," Major General Eric Shirley, commander of Army Sustainment Command, said at a press conference at the plant on Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, Commanding General, U.S. Army Sustainment Command: "Inaction is no longer an option. It would be irresponsible for us to not take the determined, consensus-based course of action." pic.twitter.com/naBtpUfObE Major General Eric P. Shirley, commander of Army Sustainment Command — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 24, 2026

Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle said "a controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide here at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is far preferable to an uncontrolled, spontaneous detonation of that substance."

.@SecArmy Adam Telle: "A controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide here at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is far preferable to an uncontrolled, spontaneous detonation of that substance." pic.twitter.com/zz8TRZNANz — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 24, 2026

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, which had frozen the EPA's emergency permit for the blast late Thursday, as we reported, turned down the Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club's bid to keep it frozen on Monday, hours after Trump's post. "We acknowledge, and the parties agree, that the controlled detonation of the lead azide barrels will result in harm to the public through environmental and health risks," the panel wrote, according to KCRG. "However, that alone does not entitle petitioners to a stay." The judges said they had to weigh a planned, controlled detonation against "the threat of irreparable harm from an uncontrolled explosion."

Trump had made the operation "fully subject to the incoming Governor Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation," and warned in his Truth Social post that if Sand or the courts did not agree, he would "hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction."

President Donald J. Trump on Iowa: "As everyone knows, there is a Military 'clean up' operation, without which, a very dangerous situation exists. In 2009, the Obama Admin improperly stored a vast number of explosives, and the Experts, who know it well, and have been studying it... pic.twitter.com/Czn5lZMmSI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 23, 2026

Sand, a Democrat who takes office in January, answered Monday evening by handing the call back to Washington: "The Administration should make this decision based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago and have been on the ground in Middletown for weeks."

Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand speaking to reporters at a press conference at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines

The Administration should make this decision based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago and have been on the ground in Middletown for weeks.



Everyday Iowans are entitled to know how Middletown came to this situation, and learn... — Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) November 23, 2026

A White House official, in a statement posted by reporter Jennifer Jacobs, accused Sand of dodging: "We're not playing games - the governor-elect has a chance to do what he said he was going to do, and he's botching it."

The White House saw Iowa Gov Rob Sand's post about the chemical detonation controversy at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant and accused him of not being bipartisan. "On the campaign trail, Governor-elect Sand said he would work in a bipartisan fashion to do what's right for Iowa.... https://t.co/YL04dwr0Kx — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 24, 2026

A day earlier Sand had written that "no good options exist and the situation is more dangerous and unpredictable than it ever should have been," and asked why a contract signed this spring to remove the explosive risk was later canceled.

The Army's own account of how it got here starts with a March 11 inspection that found the stored lead azide had partially crystallized, leaving it more sensitive to friction, shock and cold. It says it weighed chemical treatment, thermal treatment, moving the material and keeping it in storage, and judged each too risky. Its modeling had already prompted the Army to urge Middletown to evacuate last week, with lead particles possibly drifting into Illinois.

The Army says it will post dispersion maps starting six hours before the blast and every hour after. Residents who stay are told to remain indoors until officials end the exposure period, then wet-clean anything children touch.