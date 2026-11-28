EU Proposes $55 Billion Tech Fund Amid Quantum Race With US, China

Authored by Owen Evans via The Epoch Times,

The European Commission has proposed a sovereign technology investment fund targeting 50 billion euros ($55 billion) alongside measures to favor European companies and establish Europe as a global leader in quantum technology.

The European proposals come as Washington and Beijing continue to compete for leadership in quantum technologies.

"Major US technology companies are also investing directly in quantum technologies, while large-scale corporate investment remains much more limited in Europe," the Commission said in its Nov. 25 legislative proposal.

The Commission's Nov. 25 proposals include the Quantum Act, a legislative framework aimed at converting European quantum research into commercial products and services, and the Sovereign Tech Equity Fund (STEF), an investment vehicle for quantum and other critical technologies such as AI, cybersecurity, biotech, and chips, which it views as "key to European tech sovereignty and economic security."

"Quantum technologies will shape the future of industry, security and innovation, and they will have a profound impact on our societies," said Henna Virkkunen, executive vice president of the European Commission for tech sovereignty, security and democracy, adding that Europe "needs to accelerate now."

"With the Quantum Act, we are putting in place the key elements to turn our world-class quantum research into industrial capacity, strengthen critical supply chains and prepare for the cyber risks linked to quantum computing."

Europe has world-class quantum research and startups.



The proposed #QuantumAct will help turn research into economic value, strengthen our supply chains and pave the way for a Sovereign Tech Equity Fund.https://t.co/LLnYtj50tf pic.twitter.com/SgmzijNZLY — Henna Virkkunen (@HennaVirkkunen) November 25, 2026

Virkkunen said the targeted scale of the proposed equity fund was 50 billion euros ($55 billion).

Quantum technology uses the behavior of subatomic particles to enable faster computing, and has significant military and commercial applications.

The Commission said the proposal "combines support for quantum innovation with security preparedness" and is needed because "sufficiently powerful quantum computers could break existing cryptographic methods used to protect sensitive communication and data."

According to the Commission, announced public funding for quantum technologies through 2025 amounted to an estimated 8.6 billion euros ($9.4 billion) in the EU, compared with 5.3 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in the United States.

However, U.S. quantum startups attracted around 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) in private investment in 2025, compared with just 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in the EU.

In June, U.S. President Donald Trump signed two executive orders aimed at accelerating the development and commercialization of quantum technologies and protecting federal information systems against future quantum-enabled cyberattacks.

The U.S. Department of War announced $350 million in quantum computing initiatives on Oct. 8 intended to strengthen America's leadership in the technology and support national security.

Under the initiatives, the Pentagon will identify potential military applications of quantum computing as the technology becomes available.

The department said it expects applications in physics, chemistry, and materials science to support the development of next-generation weapons and other military capabilities.

In a November 2025 report, the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission concluded that while the United States led the world in most areas of quantum research, China had deployed centralized coordination and industrial-scale funding to "seize dominance" in quantum technology.

The commission found that China had established a lead in quantum communications and was making significant advances in quantum computing and sensing.

In March, China included the development of quantum technologies among the strategic priorities outlined in its 15th Five-Year Plan.