Trump Prepares To Blame Democrats For Premature Iran War End: Turning A "Total Win" Into "A Loss"

President Trump is preparing to blame Democrats for a US 'loss' in the Iran conflict that he initiated nearly nine months ago by ordering Operation Epic Fury.

He told the NY Post in a freshly published interview that while the Iran war effort is "funded" through January, his ability to act will likely be greatly constrained by Congressional Democrats, who achieved majorities in both the House and Senate earlier this month.

Trump expressed concern that Democrats will maneuver to bring the conflict to a premature end, which he said would turn a "total win" into "a loss". Ironically it was the deep unpopularity of the conflict among the American populace in the first place which resulted in a Dem sweep.

It remains that the White House has yet to clearly define what victory ultimately looks like in Iran. There's yet to be an endgame and exit strategy articulated in public. There seems to be no 'mission accomplished' moment on the horizon, also as Tehran has not budged on its 'seven conditions' for a peace deal and end to the war.

"They’ll take a total win and make it a loss. I mean, if they do that, look their navy’s gone, their air force is gone, their anti-aircraft, everything’s gone. Their leaders are gone. I mean, if [Democrats] do that, they'll just take a win and make it a loss," Trump asserted in the Oval Office interview.

"I don’t know how they could do that politically, because we have a win. We can put that war to bed anytime we want."

And yet he and top White House officials had articulated much the same thing throughout the opening weeks and months of the war. For a while, the talking point was a campaign that would merely last "four to six weeks" - or alse a couple months. Later, the administration insisted the war would be wound down before the November midterm elections.

But now the conflict looks to easily reach the one-year mark, and the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz shows no signs of abating. On Wednesday, Mehr news reports the following:

Iran's IRGC Navy says a vessel carrying LNG exploded and caught fire after striking a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz while travelling through an unauthorized route with its positioning systems switched off.

These sea mine and drone attacks have been happening at a pace of something like two or three, and up to five, ships hit on a daily basis. The Iranians have sought to force the leverage back in Tehran's favor in the vital energy transit waterway.

Trump in the NY Post interview was further asked if he believes the window to freely launch strikes is closing. He responded: "I find it hard to believe that they take a win and make it into a loss because that’s what would happen — Yeah, but up until really the end of January, pretty much, you know, we're funded."

Trump says the U.S. war against Iran is funded through the end of January, warning that Democrats could turn a “total win” into “a loss” by ending the conflict.



Speaking to the New York Post, Trump said Israel’s goal of regime change in Iran was “probably doable” but was not… pic.twitter.com/qtKXqNUh6h — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 25, 2026

But again, what does a 'win' look like at this point? The White House is readying the 'blame the Democrats' talking point, for a war that Trump as commander-in-chief oversaw from the moment he decided to pull the trigger.