Beijing Halts Critical Minerals Ban To Avoid US Escalation And Maintain Trade Truce

China extended the suspension of its ban on exports of gallium, germanium, and antimony to the US through January 2027, even as the Trump administration tightens AI chip export restrictions following the Nvidia fallout. The move preserves a key component of the bilateral trade truce and signals Beijing's willingness to avoid further escalation with Washington.

The Ministry of Commerce announced the extension earlier today, just days before the existing suspension was due to expire on Friday, and it merely shows Beijing's leverage on critical material supply chains.

"The move follows the latest Trump-Xi summit and brings the minerals reprieve broadly in line with other elements of the truce running into January," UBS analyst Nana Antiedu wrote in a note, adding, "However, underlying tensions remain, with Washington tightening restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips through overseas data centers and Beijing warning of countermeasures if the US proceeds."

Gallium, germanium and antimony are critical inputs for semiconductors, satellites and military equipment, and Beijing's quasi-monopoly has given it significant leverage over the US in trade negotiations. Beijing is expected to maintain its dominance of the rare-earth supply chain through at least 2030.

At the ASEAN summit in Manila earlier this month, President Trump told reporters that the US is producing rare earths at unprecedented levels and will "catch them" within 10 months.

The claim that the US can "catch" China within a year appears overly optimistic, given that China controls 91% of rare-earth refining and 94% of magnet production.

Recall that Beijing introduced export controls on rare earths in late 2025 and paused them a month later. That pause was similarly extended earlier this month and now expires on January 10.

Trump and President Xi have met several times this year, most recently at the historic trilateral meeting in China.

They are due to meet again at a G20 meeting in Miami in mid-December.