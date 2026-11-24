Millions of Americans could be in for a major disappointment this Thanksgiving as a powerful storm threatens to ground the iconic balloons of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 55 years.

The beloved holiday spectacle, which is set to celebrate its 100th parade on Thursday, faces an uncertain weather outlook as meteorologists warn that a nor'easter barreling up the East Coast could bring powerful winds and heavy rain to New York City.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch covering the Big Apple, with sustained winds of up to 35 mph and gusts potentially reaching 60 mph, well above the safety thresholds governing the parade's giant balloons.

"It's probably the most significant chance in recent years of having no balloons," Dan DePodwin, AccuWeather vice president of forecasting, said in an interview with the New York Post.

New York City's safety regulations prohibit the massive inflatables from taking flight when sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts surpass 34 mph, with the New York Police Department having the final say on whether conditions are safe enough for the balloons to soar above Manhattan's streets.

The restrictions were introduced following a terrifying incident in 1997, when powerful winds sent a Cat in the Hat balloon crashing into a lamppost, critically injuring a spectator.

However, despite the troubling forecast, parade organizers remain optimistic that they can pull off the historic celebration.

"The wind may be a little bit of a factor, but we're confident that we can manage through it," parade executive producer Will Coss told ABC News.

The last and only time the parade's giant balloons were kept off the streets was in 1971 due to severe weather.