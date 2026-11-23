Revealed: Anthropic's "Weird" Billionaire Boss Once Had A Plan To Pacify The Masses AI Puts Out Of Work

Before he co-founded Anthropic, Dario Amodei floated immersive video games as a way to defuse the political unrest that mass AI job losses could set off, according to Slack messages from his OpenAI days revealed by the Wall Street Journal.

Tucked into a weekend profile of Dario and his sister Daniela, the company's president, we learn that Amodei raised the idea in debates with fellow OpenAI employees, where he worked from 2016 until he and a group of like-minded staffers walked out in 2020.

Amodei has spent years predicting that AI would cause mass unemployment. In May 2025 he told Axios that AI could wipe out half of all entry-level white-collar jobs and push unemployment to 10% to 20% within one to five years. By this summer he had dialed it back, writing in a June essay that he wasn't trying to be a "prophet of doom," while still allowing that "enduring job loss" remains possible.

Meanwhile, Anthropic's founders' letter for the IPO named economic disruption among four categories of danger from the technology it sells, alongside misuse, loss of control and authoritarian abuse.

The Amodeis rang Nasdaq's opening bell together on Thursday. The stock jumped in its first hours of trading, then slid back toward its $83 offering price by Friday. Even after the drop, each sibling ended the week with a stake worth more than $21 billion, by the Journal's count.

Long before the billions, Dario was protesting a war. On March 10, 2003, ten days before the US invaded Iraq, the Caltech sophomore stood before the Pasadena City Council with a student petition against it. "We who create the technology that fuels this nation are profoundly distressed that it be used indiscriminately for war," he read, per the Journal.

I found footage of 20yo Dario Amodei speaking against the Iraq War in 2003.



18 years before Anthropic even existed pic.twitter.com/6LBwmcb7mi — Binkg (@dummerspast39) October 24, 2026

When they founded Anthropic, both siblings pledged 80% of their founding equity to charity, a commitment worth more than $17 billion apiece at Friday's close. The pledge traces to effective altruism, which Dario found through GiveWell, the charity evaluator co-founded by Holden Karnofsky, after their father died of hepatitis C in 2006. Karnofsky later married Daniela and joined Anthropic last year. After Sam Bankman-Fried, the movement's best-known backer, went to prison, Dario said he doesn't consider himself an effective altruist, and Daniela said she doesn't identify with the term.

The siblings and Karnofsky shared a group house in San Francisco's Glen Park area that, per the Journal, housed more than half of Anthropic's founding team over the years. Daniela still lives there with Karnofsky and their two children.

Inside the company, where Daniela's unofficial slogan is "Keep Anthropic weird," Dario holds all-staff sessions called "Dario Vision Quests," staff receive bound copies of his 14,000-word essay on the promise of AI, and he once turned up to a developer meeting with a loaf of bread on his head. Last month Anthropic changed its usage policy to bar abusive or cruel behavior toward its models and let Claude end such conversations, and the company is researching whether its products might be conscious, work that has drawn scorn from rivals.

Anthropic credits that culture for its 1% "regrettable attrition" over the 12 months through September, a figure disclosed in its IPO filing. At Nasdaq on Thursday, Daniela called it an unusual company. "Some might say weird," she added. "And in fact many have."