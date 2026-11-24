Iranian Leaders Seen Working In Dim Offices In Winter Clothes As Power Cuts Hit

"A land blockade of Iran is virtually impossible, both because of the country’s vast territory and the large number of provinces, each possessing diverse capacities," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told other top minisry officials in a conference on Tuesay.

He described that the country is taking steps to make itself immune to sanctions through the strength of its provinces, as well as increasing trade and friendly contacts with neighboring countries.

"Frequent cross-border movement, people-to-people ties, and historical and cultural connections on both sides of the borders have created capacities in Iran’s provinces, particularly its border provinces, that can help us reopen whatever our enemies seek to close to us," he said. The counry is currently being hit by rolling emergency power cuts and rationing.

Meanwhile Washington's latest sanctions issued this week have taken aim at Tehran’s foreign and gold exchange:

The governor of Iran’s central bank has criticised US sanctions on Tehran’s foreign and gold exchange center, saying that “Washington’s arsenal of sanctions has run dry”. Abdolnaser Hemmati said the centre was a public platform and not a “shadow bank” following US accusations regarding financial activities linked to Tehran. On Monday, the US announced new sanctions against 24 Iranian banking companies, and companies that contributed to Iranian foreign trade, including individuals and companies based in the UAE, Turkiye and Hong Kong.

But there's been little doubt that the US-led sanctions and blockade of the whole country are having a deep impact on the common populace - ironically people that the US administration claims to want to "help".

NEW: Iran has started scheduled power cuts as war damage deepens an energy shortfall. Officials say households and businesses go dark first, so factories can keep running. But how long can that hold as temperatures drop? pic.twitter.com/8JOWdrbKKD — Amwaj.media (@amwajmedia) November 23, 2026

There continue to be calls from top national leadership for Iranians to ration electricity, deisel, and petrol as best they are able - with the Iranian president and other leaders doing media events to highlight setting an example:

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has been filmed working in a dimly lit office while wearing a winter jacket, as electricity cuts are imposed amid mounting power shortages. In footage broadcast on state TV, a reporter visits Mr Pezeshkian's office to show how he is adhering to his calls for the public to conserve energy. Lights in the office are largely switched off, but there is daylight. Heating and air conditioning are also kept to a minimum. Mr Pezeshkian, who wears a jacket while working at his desk, said the government must lead by example. "Look, with just a little light, and by wearing warm clothes, people's work can still get done," he said in the footage. "There's enough light. There's no need to switch on all these lights just to do your job. And if it gets very cold, we can move into a smaller room and bring our colleagues together in one place."

The Trump administration has signaled it is simply going to tighten the screws further, apparently in hopes of destablizing Iranian society enough to lead to some kind of system collapse from within.

They hate us for our freedom https://t.co/UjZR05NATV — a newsman (@a_newsman) November 23, 2026

The twisted irony in all of this is that the US 'plan' is to unleash untold suffering on the very people it feigns to want to 'liberate'. It was a similar story with Syria before, which still largely lies in ruins, having also suffered the effects of currency collapse and runaway inflation.