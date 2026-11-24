Iraq Refuses To Accept OPEC+ Assessment Of Its Production Capacity

Submitted by Julianne Geiger of OilPrice.com

Iraq is refusing to accept an OPEC+ assessment that says the country can sustainably produce less than 5 million barrels of oil per day. Baghdad wants OPEC+ to recognize a capacity of around 6 million bpd - an important acknowledgment ahead of the group’s upcoming Sunday meeting, at which production targets for 2027 are expected to be a topic of discussion.

Under the current OPEC+ production agreement, Iraq's limit is 4.431 million bpd. If OPEC acknowledges the higher capacity assessment that Iraq is requesting, it would give Baghdad a stronger argument for a larger quota. OPEC+ hired outside consultants to assess members' production capabilities before deciding how much oil each country should be permitted to pump.

Granting Iraq a larger allocation would mean either allowing more oil onto the market or reducing the amount other members can produce.

Earlier this month, Iraq’s Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair claimed that Iraq was already producing more than 5 million bpd, which is higher than the quota. He also insisted Iraq was complying with OPEC+ requirements because its exports remained within acceptable limits.

But OPEC+ limits don’t set limits on exports, and oil produced for domestic use isn’t exempt from production quotas.

According to OPEC's November report, Baghdad reported October production of 4.888 million bpd, which is higher than the current quota. OPEC's independent sources put the figure at 4.491 million bpd. That's a difference of nearly 400,000 barrels daily between what Iraq says it pumped and what OPEC believes it pumped. Even the lower estimate exceeds Iraq's current production allowance by roughly 60,000 bpd.

The International Energy Agency estimates Iraq's sustainable production capacity at 4.87 million bpd, considerably below Iraq’s self-assessed 6 million bpd capacity.

Iraq threatened earlier this year to leave OPEC if it didn't receive a satisfactory allocation, although it later withdrew that warning. The UAE has already departed the organization over similar issues.