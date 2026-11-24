"Is This The Beginning Of The End?": Are The Outages Making Us Paranoid

Authored by Theodore Dalrymple via The Epoch Times,

Repeated and consecutive outages of vital services that depend upon electronic communication are not merely inconvenient in practical ways - canceled flights, delays in payment, non-distribution of goods, and so forth - but psychologically disturbing.

The past week brought a Microsoft outage, a nationwide FAA ground stop, a JPMorgan service disruption and an NSA classified network down for days.

When bad things happen in quick succession, our primitive lizard brain suggests to us that we are under attack, that something concerted and dangerous is going on. We may accept two bad things in quick succession as mere coincidence, but not a series of six. We become paranoid.

We are suddenly confronted not only by our dependence on things whose workings we do not grasp, but by our vulnerability and near helplessness. Suddenly, we realize that we do not understand the world in which we live but whose everyday functioning we had taken for granted, as if that functioning were simply how the world worked. Now, we realize how little in our lives we understand, let alone how little we control.

Consider, by contrast, peasant life (I had some contact with it in Africa). A peasant lives constantly under threat of disaster, for example of drought, flood, fire, plagues of insects, fever, even - in Africa - snakebite. The consequences for him are immediate: hunger, thirst, or death, for example.

But he believes that he understands his world. He thinks that he can propitiate the malign forces that threaten him, and if that propitiation fails to work, as often it does, he can account for that failure by the malignity of the spirits that rule the world (his world being for him the whole world), or by the witchcraft of ill-intentioned neighbors. The Azande in Sudan, for example, believed that no one died except by witchcraft.

However uncomfortable or cruel his world, then, the peasant understood it: or at least, he thought that he did so, and from the psychological point of view the illusion of understanding is just as good as real understanding. Indeed, it is often better, insofar as a man of completely rational cast of mind knows that his understanding is always incomplete, that no explanation is ever final, that, as the Haitian peasants say of their problems in life, "Behind mountains, more mountains."

For the peasant, the number of things that require explanation is limited. He can hold all those things in his mind, more or less at once. He knows where his food and water come from; he has made his own house. The number of things that he is reliant on others to do for him is limited. Quite probably, he has made all his few tools himself, or knows who has made them for him. This does not mean that he is content with his life as it is, that he will not seize the chance for a more abundant material existence if offered, even at the cost of loss of understanding of his world. The simple life has often been extolled, but rarely adopted, at least not in its simplest possible form. Few people so love the simple life that they would abandon the possibility of medical assistance when ill: and modern medicine is impossible without a vast hinterland of industrial and technological production. We may wish for a simpler life, but not for the simple life.

By contrast with the peasant, we live lives of very little understanding, or rather, illusion of understanding. Mostly, this does not bother us, until things go wrong. If the computer on which I am writing this were suddenly to stop working, I wouldn't have the faintest idea what to do, beyond finding a technician, which itself might not be easy and would certainly be time-consuming, frustrating, and boring. And what is true of computers is true of many of the important objects or services that make possible my life as I currently live it. I am utterly dependent on so much that I do not understand and generally take for granted. I am surely not alone in this.

Most of us do not think about the vast network upon which we depend. Moreover, even the most technologically aware person - the technophile rather than the technophobe - has limitations to his understanding. For example, the most brilliant computer scientist will not understand the workings of the Indian economy. The most knowledgeable historian has no more knowledge of the events in 50 years' time than the boring barfly know-all. The world in its totality is too complex for us to grasp.

This hardly matters until many things break down simultaneously. Oddly enough, it was the novelist E.M. Forster who foresaw clearly the potentially disastrous consequences of our increasing dependence on things and mechanisms we do not understand but whose functioning we take for granted.

Forster is not generally thought of as a writer of science fiction, rather a novelist of the finer points of human relationships. The Machine Stops, published in 1909, was his one foray into the genre - but it was a very brilliant one.

He envisaged a future world in which humanity lived underground in separate cells. Communication between people was by electronic means only, and face-to-face contact was regarded almost as disgusting. Their needs, including for entertainment, were supplied by electronic command. Their physical environment, entirely artificial, was controlled. Their attention spans had shriveled. No one knew how the vast apparatus - the Machine of the title - that made this life not only possible, but the only life possible, worked, or who or what controlled it.

Then the Machine began to break down. At first, there were little signs, little inefficiencies, of malfunction, but before long everything ceased to work. The human beings had become as helpless as, say, larvae in an insect's nest. Their apparent sophistication had been revealed as an illusion. In their helplessness in the matter of finding food and water, they were destined for extinction.

The recent outages lasted only a short time. Everything has been restored. All is back to normal. But those who have read The Machine Stops cannot help but wonder, "Is this the beginning of the end?"

What we need, psychologically, to reassure us that everything is fundamentally under human control, is a plausible enemy, or scapegoat, whose nefariousness explains what has gone wrong. An enemy is at least a human being, and as such can be combated. But if there is no such enemy in reality, if the breakdown is intrinsic to the way we live, then impotent anxiety is the only possible response.

The world of the peasant was indeed simpler, if far less comfortable.