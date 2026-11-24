Jensen's Back, And Congress Is Coming For Him

Jensen Huang walked back into Nvidia on Monday to cheering staff, reinstated as CEO 11 days after he resigned. Capitol Hill is promising him a far colder reception, starting a week from today.

if you come for the king, you best not miss pic.twitter.com/yb2eV1d5do — abir (@aburducky) November 23, 2026

Three House Republican chairmen, Brian Mast of Foreign Affairs, John Moolenaar of the China select committee and Rick Crawford of Intelligence, said in a joint statement Monday evening that "The NVIDIA board's brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed."

Huang and Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter have confirmed they will sit for transcribed interviews on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 "as previously planned," the chairmen said, weeks after the House GOP threatened Huang with a subpoena. They want answers on "the mass smuggling of NVIDIA products, their diversion for Chinese military purposes, and their key role in advancing our foremost adversary's AI capabilities."

The Senate Banking Committee has set a public hearing for Dec. 3 with Huang as its only witness, listed again as Nvidia's president and CEO. The hearing, "Protecting America's AI Advantage: Oversight of U.S. Export Controls," opens at 10 a.m. in the Dirksen building.

Senate Intelligence Chairman Tom Cotton, who says he warned the administration "from the start" about China getting America's most advanced chips through smuggling and remote access, called the Nvidia and Megaspeed controversy "just the tip of the iceberg" and said it was "not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back."

I have warned the administration from the start about Communist China obtaining our most advanced chips through both smuggling and remote access. The controversy with Nvidia and Megaspeed is just the tip of the iceberg, and it's not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back.... — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 23, 2026

Cotton vowed to pass "overwhelmingly bipartisan chip export-control bills, including my Chip Security Act, one way or the other." His bill, introduced in May 2025, would require a location verification mechanism on export-controlled advanced chips and make exporters report chips diverted from where they were meant to go.

Commerce blacklisted Megaspeed, the Singapore firm tied to the woman at the center of the spy allegations, on the same day Huang walked back in.

Lawmakers in both parties also want to know how Huang got his job back. Trump told CNBC on Monday that he spoke to the board, adding, "I convinced them." Nvidia's own filing says the board "received input from senior levels of the United States government" and is "confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk."

Utah Republican Sen. John Curtis told Politico there is "a lot of bad here," and that the administration will "pick up liability for this decision."

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer, a Banking Committee member, predicted that between Democrats angry over Trump's backing of Huang and Republicans wary of China, an export-control bill will pass with enough votes to override a veto.

Democrats won the Senate on Nov. 3, and Elizabeth Warren, Banking's top Democrat, is in line for its gavel and its subpoena power in January. Warren and a number of Banking Republicans "are going to put the screws to these people like they've never had the screws put to them before," Cramer told Politico.

Huang turned down Warren's invitation to testify at a Banking hearing on AI in June. If he had time "to attend a $1 million-a-head dinner at Mar-a-Lago and fly across the world to meet with President Xi Jinping of China, he should be able to find time to answer questions from Congress," she said then.

When he resigned on Nov. 12, Warren called for passing the AI Overwatch Act to keep advanced American AI "out of China's hands" in a statement that added: "Mr. Huang, NVIDIA executives, and NVIDIA's board of directors still owe Congress answers about the company's compliance with U.S. export controls."