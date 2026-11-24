Judge Refuses To Block Trump's Sanctions On ICC Judges Who Targeted US, Israel

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

A federal judge on Monday denied a bid to block enforcement of President Donald Trump's executive order that authorized sanctions against International Criminal Court (ICC) judges.

Trump issued the order in February 2025, allowing sanctions against those involved in the ICC's efforts to investigate, arrest, or prosecute "a protected person without consent of that person's country of nationality." The president said the court lacks jurisdiction over the United States and Israel.

Three of the sanctioned ICC judges - Kimberly Prost, Solomy Balungi Bossa, and Reine Alapini-Gansou - filed a lawsuit in June to challenge the order and the sanctions imposed on them. They accused Trump of exceeding his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and alleged that their designations for sanctions violated the Administrative Procedure Act. Prost and Bossa also alleged that the freezing of their New York bank accounts violated their rights under the Fifth Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman of the Southern District of New York denied the judges' request for a preliminary injunction. In a Nov. 23 order, Furman dismissed all of their claims except one under the Administrative Procedure Act, which alleged that their designations for sanctions were arbitrary and capricious or an abuse of discretion.

"Given the broad authority Congress granted to the President in IEEPA and the deference owed to the Executive Branch in matters relating to national security and foreign affairs, the Court cannot - in the absence of the administrative record - deem Plaintiffs likely to succeed on the merits of their claim. Accordingly, Plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction must be and is denied," the judge wrote.

The Epoch Times reached out to both the White House and the plaintiffs' attorney for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

The plaintiffs were sanctioned due to their involvement in two ICC judicial proceedings that were opposed by the United States, according to court documents.

Prost and Bossa were part of an Appeals Chamber panel that unanimously reversed in 2020 a lower chamber's decision not to authorize an investigation into alleged crimes in Afghanistan by the Taliban, Afghan security forces, and U.S. personnel.

The second proceeding concerned alleged crimes in the Palestinian Territories. In November 2024, a pretrial chamber that includes Alapini-Gansou issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and a senior Hamas official, following Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas's terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The United States has challenged the ICC's jurisdiction, as has Israel.

"The Sanctions Regime punishes Judges Prost, Bossa, and Alapini-Gansou for having done nothing more than - when called upon to adjudicate matters before them - faithfully discharge their judicial offices by rendering decisions with which the Administration disagrees," the lawsuit stated.

The plaintiffs described the U.S. sanctions as "tantamount to the financial death penalty," saying they were unable to use their credit cards and to access banking services.

Trump's order said the United States "remains committed to accountability and to the peaceful cultivation of international order, but the ICC and parties to the Rome Statute must respect the decisions of the United States and other countries not to subject their personnel to the ICC's jurisdiction, consistent with their respective sovereign prerogatives."

A White House fact sheet said the ICC and its chief prosecutor are granted overly broad, "unaccountable powers that pose a significant threat to United States sovereignty and our constitutional protections."

"The ICC consistently constrains liberal, democratic nations like Israel in exercising their rights to self-defense," the White House fact sheet reads. "At the same time, the ICC has failed to hold regimes like Iran accountable for their crimes against humanity."