Larry Fink Plots His Next Major Move Beyond BlackRock: Report

Larry Fink is said to be weighing a move into Abu Dhabi's artificial intelligence empire, a sign the BlackRock co-founder is thinking about his next act even as he remains firmly in charge of the world's largest asset manager.

Fink is considering joining the board of G42 and could even become its chairman, the New York Post's Charles Gasparino reported Thursday. Fink would remain BlackRock's CEO for now if he took the job, though he could eventually shift to executive chairman, people familiar with the matter told the Post.

BlackRock already has a foothold in Abu Dhabi's push into articial intelligence. The firm joined Microsoft and MGX, an Emirati investment company that counts G42 as a founding partner, to finance data centers and the power infrastructure needed to run them. A board seat would give Fink a direct role at G42.

Fink helped launch BlackRock with seven other co-founders in 1988 and built it into a firm overseeing $15.5 trillion by the end of September. Fink also infamously used that perch to turn environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing into a Wall Street cause, telling corporate chiefs in 2020 that "climate risk is investment risk." Five years later, BlackRock pulled out of the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, backing away from one of the ESG movement's signature alliances.

In March, Fink was pressed by Fox News anchor Bret Baier over whether the push for ESG and DEI had been a failed experiment. The Wall Street titan claimed that while it was BlackRock's job was to invest the way its clients wanted, the push into wokeism had gotten a little out of hand.

BlackRock Must be Dissolved by State and Federal Prosecutors



March 29, 2026- by Steven Greer



Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, likely sees his window of opportunity to take over the world is shrinking. In desperation, he is delivering comments through propaganda outlets he... pic.twitter.com/8y1uBC8RVq — Steven E. Greer, MD (@THEHCC) March 29, 2026

"Do I believe the pendulum five years ago was too far? Yes," Fink condeded to Baier.

Gee, Larry, ya think?