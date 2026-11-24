"Lock And Load" On Gold & Commodities When Fed Pivots, Jeff Currie Says. Until Then, More Pain Ahead...

Commodities have declined sharply since peaking in mid-September, with the retreat in gold and copper primarily reflecting elevated real yields, US dollar strength and liquidity pressures, according to UBS Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office. That view points to tighter financial conditions as the driver of the selloff, consistent with the unwinding of the AI trade.

The key question across the commodity complex is what would signal an attractive entry point.

Veteran commodities strategist Jeff Currie wrote on X that a Federal Reserve pivot that materially improves credit conditions and dollar liquidity would provide a more convincing buying signal for gold, commodities and cyclical assets. Until that shift emerges, further downside remains a risk.

Currie explained:

An increasingly asset-heavy US economy that runs on credit will likely force a Fed pivot and create a buy signal for gold, commodities and cyclical assets. Not a Trump put. Until then, be cautious. A Trump put barely reaches the real economy or credit. Yesterday the Nasdaq rose 6.5%. IG moved 3bp. HY faded the move. We have a dollar squeeze, and yesterday proved it. Only the Fed can end a dollar squeeze. Gold and copper still have downside risk until the Fed turns. The Trump put stopped the forced selling. It lifted the collateral, margin calls stopped, and gold rose 4% with the Nasdaq. Gold rising with stocks tells you it was sold for cash. The panic went. The squeeze stayed. On a risk-on day the dollar falls. Money leaves the safe haven. Yesterday stocks had their best day since April 2025 and the dollar rose to a new high. Nobody was hiding in it. They needed it. A Trump put cannot replace a Fed pivot. It lifts the price of the collateral. It adds no dollars. Recessions are not conceived in the equity market. They are conceived in credit. An asset-heavy economy is a credit-sensitive one, and the Fed plans to make credit dearer in December, until it cannot. Once we see a real pivot that reaches credit and dollar liquidity, then lock and load on gold, commodities and cyclical assets. Until then, be prepared for more downside that will wake up policymakers to the increasingly asset heavy world we now live in.

An increasingly asset-heavy US economy that runs on credit will likely force a Fed pivot and create a buy signal for gold, commodities and cyclical assets. Not a Trump put. Until then, be cautious. A Trump put barely reaches the real economy or credit. Yesterday the Nasdaq rose… — Jeffrey Currie 🆔++ (@CommodMkt) November 24, 2026

UBS Wealth Management's CIO is looking for attractive entry points across the commodity complex, favoring actively managed exposure to energy, industrial metals, agriculture and precious metals. "Copper remains its preferred industrial metal, supported by investment in power networks, electrification, data centers, and AI infrastructure."

The interest rate environment certaintly remains challenging. New York Fed President John Williams reiterated a hawkish message on Monday, while OIS markets are pricing in slightly more than a full 25-basis-point rate hike next month.

UBS analyst Joe Dickinson noted that metals, particularly copper, were moving lower again on Tuesday morning, adding that "concerns about a broader slowdown are rising and comparisons with 2018 market performance are back in vogue."

That brings the conversation back to Currie's warning: commodity bulls may have to endure more pain before the Fed changes course. UBS already sees opportunities in the space.