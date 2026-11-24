Meet The Five Insiders Negotiating A $3.5 Trillion Tesla-SpaceX Mega-Merger Deal

With Tesla's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders set for December 3, little more than a week away, a new Financial Times report says five directors, three from Tesla and two from SpaceX, are negotiating what could become the largest merger ever.

According to the FT, two special committees overseeing the merger talks include Tesla's Robyn Denholm, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson and Jack Hartung, and SpaceX's Roelof Botha and Randy Glein. The directors are working through the nitty-gritty of a potential $3.5 trillion all-stock merger of Elon Musk's two companies.

SpaceX Negotiators (via FT)

Tesla Negotiators (via FT)

The aim is to reach a deal before the end of the year, though a potential merger announcement is unlikely before the upcoming annual meeting. Approving the merger would likely require a separate shareholder meeting.

Musk would need to secure more than 50% of all possible votes at Tesla for the merger to proceed. According to the FT, he controls about 84% of the voting power at SpaceX through super-voting shares, compared with only 20% at Tesla.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are advising SpaceX, while Evercore is advising Tesla. Bankers are examining overlapping AI, chip-design and data-center operations, alongside potential combinations involving rockets, robotics and solar panels.

Last week at The New York Times' DealBook Summit, Musk said, "This is not: 'let’s merge the companies no matter what'. These require shareholder votes, which may or may not succeed, at least in the case of Tesla. But even for my shareholder vote for SpaceX, I have to represent other shareholders."

Five years ago, Elon Musk would have told you there was no reason for SpaceX and Tesla to merge.



He says "synergy" is "overused and misapplied," and that mergers leaving the combined company worth more than the parts are "relatively unusual."



His case now is AI and robotics.… https://t.co/cnq9UKNTy5 pic.twitter.com/9Cqs3mzcFm — Milk Road Stocks (@MilkRoadStocks) November 24, 2026

He added, "I can't just drag them into a non-economic merger that is bad for them because I'll obviously get sued."

Musk learned the hard way with the Tesla-SolarCity merger in 2016, which sparked years of lawsuits from angry shareholders who believed he improperly pursued the all-stock deal to bail out another venture.

"Tesla has been scarred by SolarCity, years of fights over his pay," a person familiar with the process told the FT. "They know there will be lawsuits. Every text message and email will come out. So the directors are being super careful."

Both special committees understand that the deal could face a legal minefield, including government scrutiny and likely lawsuits, as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress. Musk confirmed on the most recent earnings call that committees are already discussing the merger.

Democrats have already threatened to jail Musk, absent any criminal evidence, raising concerns about political retaliation and the use of prosecutorial power to intimidate opponents, tactics usually associated with third-world countries with authoritarian regimes (such as socialist Lula in Brazil).

Kara Swisher says Elon Musk might be in jail right now if Kamala Harris was in office and “he knows what’s coming” if Democrats take back power. pic.twitter.com/s8cuK7lvW8 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 21, 2026

Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives highlighted the prospects for deeper integration between the two companies earlier this year. He said the Tesla-SpaceX merger is highly likely.

Ives told Anthony Pompliano that he sees an 80% to 85% chance that SpaceX will merge with Tesla in 2027.

Dan Ives: 80% probability of a Tesla-SpaceX merger by 2027. Polymarket: 20% by end of 2026.



One of those is dramatically wrong.



The structural argument for Ives: the IPO gives Elon a public-market currency for the first time at merger scale. Before the IPO, the mechanics did… pic.twitter.com/r7RXRIqiQj — Podcast Alpha (@PodcastAlphaX) May 26, 2026

EV blog Electrek laid out what it characterized as Musk's history of billion-dollar self-dealing:

1. SolarCity: $2.6 billion (2016): Tesla acquired SolarCity, a money-losing solar installer where Musk served as chairman and was the largest shareholder, for $2.6 billion in an all-stock deal. Shareholders sued, alleging it was a bailout of a company that was running out of cash. Musk sat on both boards. A Delaware court ultimately ruled the deal was "fair," but other Tesla directors settled for $60 million without admitting fault. Musk argued that SolarCity's solar business had become an integral part of Tesla's own business, but shortly after winning the lawsuit, Tesla shut down parts of its solar operations and stopped reporting quarterly solar deployment. 2. Twitter/X: $44 billion (2022): Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, a price he himself tried to back out of after realizing he overpaid. Within a year, Fidelity had revalued its stake as down 65%. By October 2024, the platform was valued at roughly $9-10 billion. Then, in March 2025, Musk had xAI acquire X for $33 billion ($45 billion including $12 billion in debt), effectively bailing out his private investors by magically restoring a platform worth $9 billion to a $33 billion valuation on the back of xAI. 3. xAI: Tesla's $2 billion investment, then SpaceX absorption (2025-2026): Tesla disclosed a $2 billion investment in Musk's xAI in January 2026, despite shareholders having previously rejected a proposal. Days later, Musk was rumored to be floating a three-way merger. Within weeks, SpaceX acquired xAI in a deal worth roughly $250 billion. Weeks after that, Musk admitted xAI was "not built right" and needed to be rebuilt, after Tesla shareholders' money was already in and SpaceX shareholders had swallowed the dilution. 4. Tesla-SpaceX merger (2026-2027?): Now Musk wants to combine the whole thing. If this happens, Tesla shareholders will be merging their $1.6 trillion company with an entity that Musk controls with 85% voting power, an entity that now includes the wreckage of Twitter, a money-losing AI company he admitted was built wrong, and a rocket business with an insane valuation that rests on ever-delayed Mars dreams and "data centers in space."

Polymarket odds of a SpaceX-Tesla merger by the end of the year stand at 28%. The odds of a merger in 2027 rise sharply from there.

For shareholders, the pitch is to bring Musk's empire under one roof, combining AI, rockets, satellites, and robotaxis.