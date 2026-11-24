"Not Only Entitled But Also Obligated": Medvedev Spells Out When Russia Would Strike First With Nukes

Dmitry Medvedev says Ukraine and its Western backers have already pushed Russia to the point where a nuclear strike is on the table, and he has now set out in a law journal the scenarios in which Moscow could fire first. In an article for the Moscow Journal of International Law, excerpted by state news agency TASS on Monday, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council argued that a massive conventional air attack, or Western nuclear weapons slipped to Kyiv, could justify a preemptive Russian nuclear strike.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev

"Formally, in a number of cases, the parties collectively opposing us (Ukraine, NATO countries, and several Western countries outside the alliance) have already created situations in which Russia considers the possibility of launching a nuclear strike," Medvedev wrote in the piece, titled "State Sovereignty and Nuclear Weapons: International Legal Aspects of Ensuring National Security."

The first trigger comes straight from Russia's nuclear doctrine, which Putin signed into effect in November 2024. Under it, Medvedev wrote, a threat created "through the massive use of non-nuclear means of air and space attacks that could lead to man-made, environmental, or social catastrophes, effectively brings the question of launching a preemptive nuclear strike into practical consideration."

"In other words, the foundations [of state nuclear policy] effectively provide for a preemptive nuclear strike if the very existence of our state is threatened or our country has sustained unacceptable damage," he added.

Nuclear arms reaching Ukraine would be a second trigger: although the doctrine "does not directly provide for the preemptive use of nuclear weapons," Medvedev wrote, "it must be concluded that the West's supply (whether open or covert) of nuclear weapons to the Kiev regime could compel Russia to take preemptive action to neutralize this threat."

Any such decision belongs to Putin, who Medvedev said "is always guided by a comprehensive analysis of all factors and the proportionality between the actual harm caused and the retaliatory measures." Russia has held back in Ukraine, he wrote, because "so far, the course of events during the Ukrainian crisis has not created an immediate necessity to use nuclear weapons."

Putin signing Russia's revised nuclear doctrine

"The Kiev regime and its sponsors must not harbor any dangerous illusions," Medvedev warned. "Should the abovementioned scenarios unfold, the head of state is not only entitled but also obligated to use nuclear weapons. Everyone who is adding fuel to the fire today must fully realize this."

For the legal footing, Medvedev leaned on the International Court of Justice's 1996 advisory opinion on nuclear weapons, in which the court found their threat or use would generally run against humanitarian law but could not say definitively whether it would be lawful in an extreme case of self-defense, where a state's very survival is at stake. From that gap, Medvedev concluded that "international law does not prohibit a nuclear-armed state from using nuclear weapons" for its own survival, and that such use "would not be considered a crime under international law, nor even a violation of any international legal regime."

He also turned on Washington over Iran, arguing the US attacked the Islamic Republic in the name of nonproliferation although Tehran "has demonstrated, not in words but in deeds, that it has no desire to possess nuclear weapons." The American approach, he wrote, shows "the double standards of American non-proliferation policy" and is "driven exclusively by geopolitical considerations." He knocked NATO's nuclear sharing and Germany's push into nuclear deterrence too, writing that joint nuclear participation "is not a universally recognized interpretation" of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Medvedev also wrote that "a state's withdrawal from the NPT removes its responsibility under international law for developing nuclear weapons," an argument that arrives as a powerful Iranian clerical body has declared leaving the treaty a "national demand."

The article landed days after Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping met in Shenzhen on Nov. 19, where the three reaffirmed that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought" and committed to dialogue on reducing nuclear risks, without announcing any arms cuts. TASS ran it the same day Zelensky confirmed Ukraine's military had targeted a Russian warship in Libya.

Medvedev, Russia's president from 2008 to 2012 and then Putin's prime minister until 2020, has issued nuclear warnings throughout the war, from Western Tomahawks to troops in Ukraine. This time he made the case for striking first in a law journal, as a matter of international law.