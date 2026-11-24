Sotomayor Discovers Term Limits... 17 Years Into Her Lifetime Seat

Authored by Jonathan Turley via JonathanTurley.org,

“I Wouldn’t Be Unhappy”: Justice Sotomayor Embraces Possible Term Limits

Justice Sonia Sotomayor made news in Philadelphia last Friday by offering support for the concept of term limits for Supreme Court justices. Despite years of discussion, Justice Sotomayor embraced this "reform" after spending 17 years on the Court. It is a bit like Franklin Delano Roosevelt endorsing the 22nd Amendment after being elected to his fourth term.

The Constitution guarantees federal judges life tenure so long as they exhibit "good behavior."

Under the proposed Supreme Court Biennial Appointments and Term Limits (BATL) Act of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and other Democratic senators, Sotomayor is about to reach the limit on service as a full-time justice. The law would allow presidents to appoint new justices every two years and limit full service for justices to 18 years. After that point, they would only vote in a narrow subset of cases.

It would include the full powers of the Supreme Court, as we know them, for 18 years but more limited powers afterward.

Speaking Friday to the American Philosophical Society, she declared, "As with everything else in life, I wouldn't be unhappy with term limits."

It was the same type of endorsement as Montgomery Burns on The Simpsons announcing, "I know what I hate, and I don't hate this."

It was a curious way of putting it, but a win is a win for "court reformers."

Term limits and court packing gained steam on the left only after a conservative majority began ruling against liberal interpretations of the Constitution. In response, law professors are now demanding that pledges to pack the Court be used as litmus tests for politicians, and senators are calling for an instant liberal majority on the Court to carry out the "will of the people."

If critics cannot pack the Court, they want to force turnovers through term limits. President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris previously endorsed term limits for the Supreme Court, and Harris has indicated her support for court packing.

In her recent remarks, Justice Sotomayor noted that term limits are "being kicked around very actively" and pointed out that other countries have term limits.

In fairness to Justice Sotomayor, she previously addressed this proposal in 2024 at the University of Zurich. She noted that term limits might protect the Court from being "skewed for too long," but added that there could be constitutional problems given the lifetime tenure guarantee. She acknowledged that the guarantee of life tenure "can't be taken away constitutionally."

Of course, advocates of this reform insist that the guarantee is not being taken away, just the right to sit on the highest court or vote fully on cases. The question is whether this can be done by statute, as preferred by reformers to avoid a constitutional amendment. As with court-packing proposals, court critics know the American people are unlikely to vote for major changes to the Court through a constitutional amendment.

Under the proposed BATL, justices after 18 years would only be able to vote on cases of original jurisdiction, not appellate jurisdiction. This would limit them to hearing a narrow subset of cases such as suits between two or more states.

Under other proposals, former justices would be given "senior status" or recycled back onto lower courts. In that way, they would continue to serve as Article III judges as long as they desire.

All of the proposals raised serious constitutional concerns. The Whitehouse plan would notably include sitting members, creating a type of bait-and-switch for justices confirmed under the prior system. It would effectively be a different judicial office than the one to which they were confirmed. I do not believe such a plan would pass constitutional muster.

If Congress had such power over sitting justices, it could manipulate the voting rolls in endlessly malicious ways, from targeting the most senior to the most junior members.

Even if current members were exempt, difficult constitutional questions remain for proposals that fundamentally curtail justices' voting rights without a constitutional amendment.

Some liberals do not want to wait for such legislation to see changes on the Court. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants impeachments.

Other liberal professors and pundits seem to want to make the lives of conservative justices a living hell by targeting their homes or manipulating their office spaces.

One article described Georgetown professors explaining to law students that virtually anything goes in forcing conservatives off the Court:

"I want to suggest that courts are the enemy, and always have been," Josh Chafetz, a Georgetown Law professor of the "disempowering" school, said on an afternoon panel with Doerfler, Sitaraman, and another Georgetown scholar, Victoria Nourse. In one exchange, Chafetz called for retaliation against the justices as individuals, wondering aloud whether Congress should consider withdrawing funding for law clerks or even "cutting off the Supreme Court's air conditioning budget." The quip drew a faint chuckle from the crowd, but Doerfler, deadly serious, interjected: "It should not be a laugh line. This is a political contest, these are the tools of retaliation available, and they should be completely normalized." What put us here, he said, is the idea that the Court is an "untouchable entity and you're on the road to authoritarianism if you stand up against it."

The message is clear and chilling. Harvard Law Professor Ryan Doerfler wants to show that individual justices are "touchable" by harassing them as individuals when they dare to defy our will.

I previously criticized Georgetown Law Professor Josh Chafetz, who supported more "aggressive" protests targeting justices "when the mob is right." Such voices are common at Georgetown and other law schools.

Ironically, such extremists make court packing and term limits seem downright moderate in comparison. However, they remain dubious in their details from a constitutional perspective despite the Burnsesque endorsement of Justice Sotomayor.

Jonathan Turley is a law professor and the New York Times best-selling author of "Rage and the Republic: The Unfinished Story of the American Revolution. He teaches a course on the Constitution and the Supreme Court at George Washington University, where he holds the Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law.