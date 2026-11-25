"Cuck Simulator" Explained? The Woman Who Wrote GTA VI's Lucia Just Nuked Her X Account - Here's What Was Scrubbed

Alexa D'Agostino, the Rockstar Games writer who says she drew on her own life to write Grand Theft Auto VI's Lucia, deleted her X account on Tuesday, five days after the game went on sale, as gamers dug through woke, feminist, anti-gun diatribes.

🇺🇸‼️🚨 ANTI ELON MUSK FEMINIST WROTE LUCIA IN GRA



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GTA VI writer Alexa D'Agostino deleted her X account after her quotes and reposts went viral.



She wrote Lucia from her immigrant mother ... here are her real quotes vs. the reposts.



She cursed Elon over ICE ... and... pic.twitter.com/wYd7azPlLF — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) November 25, 2026

The latest GTA VI carnage lands a week into what JPMorgan called the largest entertainment launch in history, and a backlash that has centered on Lucia herself. Take-Two put the game's sales at $3.79 billion, and critics gave it a 99 on Metacritic, while players scored it about 5.6 out of 10 and streamer Asmongold branded it a "cuck simulator," over mission after mission spent running errands for Lucia instead of coke-fueled murder sprees with disposable hookers the franchise was built on.

D'Agostino told LOVE magazine in an interview published Oct. 5 where the character came from: "When it came to writing Lucia, I thought of the women I know. My mother was an immigrant who grew up in Newark, New Jersey, close to Lucia's hometown of Liberty City. I thought about the way she raised me: rowdy, kind, but not to take any sh*t. I related a lot to Lucia, and writing her came very naturally to me."

"There are many badass women like her, just as there are many men like Jason," she said, adding that the result was "a woman that can stand tall next to the likes of Arthur Morgan and Niko Bellic," the leads of Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA IV.

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"When it came to writing Lucia, I thought of the women I know. My mother was an immigrant who grew up in Newark, New Jersey, close to Lucia's hometown of Liberty City. I thought about the way she raised me: rowdy, kind, but not to take any shit. I related a lot to Lucia, and... — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) November 25, 2026

Her own posts were less measured. On May 25, 2022, the day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde with a Daniel Defense rifle, she replied to the gun maker with two words: "F**K YOU."

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Her own replies.



25 May 2022, 10:56 AM New York, the day after the Uvalde shooting, to gun maker Daniel Defense:



"FUCK YOU"https://t.co/4j09iFrTnw pic.twitter.com/FlXnrz2WGz — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) November 25, 2026

On Jan. 7, 2026, the day Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to get out of the city after an agent shot and killed Renee Good there, Elon Musk weighed in on X: "You are a pathetic donkey." D'Agostino replied to Musk: "and you're a b*tch titted p*ssy mf."

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7 January 2026, 3:36 PM New York. Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey asked ICE to leave the city after a shooting. Elon Musk told him: "You are a pathetic donkey."



She replied to Musk:



"and you're a bitch titted pussy mf"https://t.co/khivjHNTKu pic.twitter.com/xyXovYPtC9 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) November 25, 2026

Then there's her reposts... For example, "Whenever im having a bad day i be like f**k imagine if I had kids too lmfaooo,"which she reposted in March 2025, along with "What if 100 men saw a therapist instead" in April 2025. In May 2026 she passed on a post saying that "one minor inconvenience in a man's childhood and he spends the rest of his life terrorizing and poisoning everyone around him," while girls "survive abuse, heartbreak, grief, and unspeakable tragedies and still navigate through the world with kindness and compassion." On Nov. 11, eight days before launch, she reposted a Portuguese post: "Thanks, gay Rockstar devs" (translated).

Then, we have "The Year of Alexa," a personal blog attributed to her from 2015 to 2018, which users note coached women on how to manipulate men. The post they point to was advice on what to do before meeting a boyfriend's friends.

GTA VI writer Alexa D'Agostino has deleted her X account after controversial old posts resurfaced, including a blog post on manipulating men, and tweets she shared equating having a bad day with having children, as well as tweets accusing Donald Trump of child trafficking.... pic.twitter.com/ioikpSqlvk — Europa.com (@europa) November 24, 2026

D'Agostino has been at Rockstar about six years, writing for GTA V, GTA Online and Red Dead Online, Gameranx reported. "my first credits as a writer for rockstar! woo!" she posted in September 2022, and in May 2025, as the game's second trailer drew its first reactions: "writing for this game has been one of the greatest joys of my life and everyday on this project is a f**kin blast."

YOU GO GIRL

Her defenders say the woman who helped write a best-selling, award-nominated game is being "bombarded with hate from grown adults who can't let go of gamergate years later," as one user put it.

really upsetting that someone can write a best selling, award nominated video game, and instead of getting to enjoy your success, you just get bombarded with hate from grown adults who can't let go of gamergate years later. https://t.co/bDm0WBXl5w — bee (@beecelery) November 25, 2026

Alexa is the second man-hating LGBTQ+ allied feminist put on blast since this disaster of a sequel came out. Lexie Shoaibi, who plays Mandy, faced refund demands over clips in which she said, "If your conception of me is that I hate all straight men, you are correct."

Lord Bebo's verdict on D'Agostino: "The Lucia lines are hers. The kids and Trump posts were written by other people ... and she passed them on."