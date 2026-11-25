Fed's Favorite Inflation Indicator Jumps To Hottest In 3 Years; Americans' Savings Rate Ticks Up Ahead Of Black Friday

Following the hot CPI and PPI (and the internals), this morning's PCE should not provide too many surprises with expectations for the headline price Index to rise 0.3% MoM in October (decelerating from September's surge).

Headline PCE rose 0.3% MoM (as expected), pulling the annual rise in prices up 3.8% (as expected) - its highest since May 2023...

The (old) Fed's favorite inflation indicator - Core PCE (a measure of price changes in consumer goods and services that excludes volatile food and energy costs) - printed in line with expectations (+0.3% MoM) but jumped to +3.3% YoY (hotter than expected) and the highest since Nov 2023...

Non-Durable Goods prices jumped notably in October while Services inflation slowed modestly...

SuperCore PCE (Services ex-Shelter) hovered at its highest YoY since Dec 2024...



After surging to a record high last month (even as oil prices declined), the Energy Goods and Services component of PCE did actually dip in November (but appears to have a considerable way to go to properly deflate from the war)...

Interestingly, and more problematically for The Fed, Acylical inflation is now hotter than Cyclical...

In other words, inflation is becoming embedded.

And, despite The Conference Board's and UMich's recent sentiment data showing Americans becoming less fearful of inflation (Stockholm Syndrome?), Spending slowed notably (even as income rose more than expected)...

While Private Sector wage growth is slowing, Government workers' wages are starting to accelerate...

Incomes are growing at their fastest pace since January while spending is slowing slightly...

...pushing the US Savings Rate higher from 4 year lows...

The market continued to fully price-in a 25bps hike in December...

How much more does the stock market have to fall for The Fed Put to supercede The Trump Put?