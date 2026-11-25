Florida AG Busts Halal Plant: Staff Tortured Animals, Forced Child To Kill Sheep

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier just shut down a halal slaughterhouse in Orlando after video showed workers and customers torturing animals - and forcing a child to participate.

Agents with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services raided Ali Meat International on November 20. Six people were arrested, including manager Nadeem Shakeel, 44.

Four of the six are illegal aliens. ICE has placed detainers on all of them.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Florida AG James Uthmeier just confirmed 6 arrests have been made at a Muslim slaughterhouse in Orlando - the "halal" location has been CONFIRMED letting customers to torture and k*ll animals...



...AND 4 OF THEM ARE ILLEGAL ALIENS ‼️



One perpetrator faces up to... pic.twitter.com/AikZ5H1PYn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 23, 2026

Uthmeier said the case involved "extreme and horrific animal abuse, torture of animals." The evidence includes 19 videos submitted by a member of the public after the event was advertised on social media. The footage was recorded during a public slaughter event on June 6 and 7, 2025.

According to the AG, staff handed a 12-year-old a knife, held his hand, and made him slit and saw the throat of a young sheep. Lambs and sheep were hung upside down by their ankles, had their throats cut, and were left to bleed out.

Workers walked on the dying animals after throwing them into piles. Cattle were shocked in the face with electric rods, had their tails twisted, and were beaten with paddles.

"What is depicted in these videos can only be described as pure evil, and so we will prosecute accordingly," Uthmeier further urged.

Shakeel faces nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty with intent to torture, two counts of aggravated animal abuse or killing of cattle, and grand theft of a firearm. He faces over 100 years if convicted. The other defendants face up to 20-25 years each.

The facility has a prior history. The USDA previously cited it for humane handling violations, including a failed stun attempt and an incident in which an employee threw a conscious lamb against a metal fence.

Uthmeier was blunt: "Florida will not tolerate the abuse and torture of defenseless animals, and these defendants will be held accountable for the cruelty they inflicted. Four of them should not be in our country in the first place, and they will be punished and sent back to where they came from."

Today, we announced the arrests of six defendants for torturing animals during a public event at the Ali Meat International Halal slaughterhouse in Orlando.



Florida will not tolerate the abuse and torture of defenseless animals. Thanks to Commissioner Simpson and our law... pic.twitter.com/mfvM74tI9D — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) November 23, 2026

The operation involved state and federal partners, including USDA food safety investigators. The business is no longer operating.