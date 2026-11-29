Joy Reid Demands Reparations For All Black People Around The World

The concept of reparations is an entirely Marxist affair designed to weaponize historic grievances with the aim of tearing down the western world. If it was based in logic and fairness, then it would take into account the fact that every culture in the world at the time of the Atlantic Slave Trade owned slaves, and millions of white Europeans were also captured and sold into slavery.

No one escaped the industry of slavery because it existed everywhere for thousands of years, from before the days of the first empires when small human tribes roamed the tundras fighting and enslaving other tribes. To claim that the practice was a purely white and European "generational crime" is to rewrite the history of the world.

But this is what Marxists do, and this is what people like Joy Reid do - They exploit people's lack of knowledge to construct false narratives. Arguments for reparations only gain traction among the ignorant.

Never one to shy away from perpetuating ignorance, Joy Reid appeared recently on Shannon Sharpe’s "Club Shay Shay" podcast to discuss her hatred of all things Trump, and the conversation inevitably strayed into the subject of reparations. Reid goes a step beyond calling for payments to the descendants of American slaves, and demands that western wealth be redistributed to all black people around the globe.

🚨 WTF?! Joy Reid just went full unhinged, demanding a mass reparations payment WORLDWIDE so black people can get paid in huge numbers from countries and companies People like this VOTE 🤡 "I think black people in America should get reparations. And I say we. A very soft we, because, again, my family were not here." "I also don't believe the reparations movement should be limited to the United States. I think there needs to be a global reparations movement!" "That can be everything from companies that benefited, insurance companies, companies that transported slaves, shipping companies, you name it. Governments." "It is the greatest crime in human history, and it should be paid for." What a clown! Reparations are never happening in America. https://t.co/bHgJpykx76 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 27, 2026

This is rather convenient given that Joy Reid's parent immigrated to the US in the 1960s from the Congo and Guyana and have no claim to slave ancestry. But since she is black, she would still get some of that sweet cash by default. You can watch the full interview here.

Reid pretends as if the Atlantic Slave trade was the only slave trade in the world, and focuses solely on European nations that used slaves for labor. The propaganda campaign to villify the west (and white people) as the source of all human bondage has been crafted since the civil rights era, and it ignores the participation of brutal African tribes and Arab slave traders in the perpetuation of the industry.

The mini-series "Roots", first broadcast in 1977, was instrumental in spreading lies about how slaves ended up in the west. The show creator, a black journalist by the name of Alex Haley, later admitted that the events depicting Europeans traveling into the interior of Africa to capture slaves was "inaccurate" and that he sought to create a "mythology" for black Americans.

Black economist Thomas Sowell has repeatedly criticized the depiction in Roots of white men leading a slave raid inland in West Africa and capturing Kunta Kinte. He correctly notes that this was not how the trade typically worked: African tribes captured and sold other Africans to European traders who largely stayed on the coast.

The diseases in Africa were so dangerous to Europeans before inoculations that going into the interior meant almost certain death.

Despite this fact, the image of whites rampaging across Africa and taking slaves at will has become the dominant narrative in the minds of millions of uneducated liberals. Joy Reid repeats the claim in her interview, suggesting that westerners "ravaged" Africa. She never mentions the warring tribes who sold most if not all of the slaves that eventually traveled to Europe and the US.

Do the descendant of these African tribes also get reparations? Shouldn't they be the primary group paying reparations, since they were the first group to benefit from slave trade wealth? Joy Reid's parents came from regions of Africa where slave trading was rampant - She could very well be a descendant of slavers.

What makes the west unique is not the practice of slavery; every single culture and civilization practiced slavery, Africans most of all. Instead, the thing that makes the west unique is that it was the very first civilization to take actions to end slavery. Furthermore, it was western nations that finally put a stop to most slave trades around the world.

Western nations should be thanked for ending thousands of years of humans subjugating other humans, not demonized and threatened with the largest wealth redistribution the world has ever seen. The notion that black people are the preeminent victims of all history and white people are to blame is utter nonsense. They victimized each other for more than they were ever victimized by the west.