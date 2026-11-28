Cargo Ship Hijacked Off Yemen Coast, UKMTO Reports

Oil tankers, cargo ships and other commercial vessels have faced repeated threats from one-way attack drones, missiles and mines in or around the Strait of Hormuz. Saturday's reported hijacking in the Gulf of Aden, off Yemen's southern coast, highlights another major shipping risk: hijackings on the high seas.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported early Saturday morning that "armed unauthorized persons" had hijacked a cargo vessel about 75 miles southwest of Balhaf, east of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and outside the Red Sea.

"The Master of a cargo ship reports being boarded by armed unauthorized persons in position 12°55N 048°04E at 0630UTC. The unauthorized persons are in command of the vessel. Authorities have been informed," UKMTO wrote in its advisory.

UKMTO did not disclose the ship's name, flag state, or the identity of the assailants in the advisory note.

AP News cited geopolitical analysts who reported an increase in piracy around the Horn of Africa over the past year, as increased transits in that part of the world were mainly because ships were forced to divert instead of transiting the Red Sea due to Houthi pirates.

The 2009 hijacking of the Maersk Alabama, later featured in the Hollywood film Captain Phillips, showed an American audience the vulnerability of commercial shipping around the world.