Germany Accuses Russia Of Seeking To Put Nuclear Arms In Space Within Two Months

Germany has just thrown out a whopper of an allegation against Russia, which has prompted a swift denial out of the Kremlin.

Berlin says that Russia could be preparing to put nuclear weapons in space, or is developing literal space nukes. A Tuesday report in the Financial Times says that Germany is "taking seriously" intelligence reports shared by Western allies which make the huge and unusual allegation.

These intel reports claim Moscow is "poised to launch a nuclear weapon into space as soon as next month, a government spokesperson said on Monday."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has cited this as a major escalation. FT describes:

The Kremlin likely plans to deploy its “Sputnik-S” nuclear-armed satellite within the next 60 days, according to intelligence shared among Nato allies. Once in orbit, such a weapon could cause the mass destruction of other satellites. The intelligence “shows the extent to which Russia is apparently prepared to escalate the situation”, said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking alongside Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte in Berlin on Monday. It is not clear which country or agency authored the intelligence. German media broadcasters WDR and NDR and newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung first reported the existence of the intelligence, which warns that Russia has taken its Sputnik-S satellite out of storage in Moscow and may be planning to imminently launch it.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters that these supposed intelligence reports are "hardly worth taking seriously" - coming after repeat Kremlin denials that it is seeking to weaponize space with nukes.

Russia has also long been a signatory to the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which definitively bans putting nuclear weapons in space.

But this is popping up in the media again, and via these new official German allegations, in the context over the controversy over Starlink and the Ukraine battlefield.

Intelligence reports that Russia is near to putting a nuclear anti-satellite weapon in orbit have echoes of long-discarded weapons. But they also fit with the current zeitgeist of militarizing space before the other guy can — just like the good old days. https://t.co/HDMS3n8CxO — Bloomberg (@business) November 24, 2026

It's long been perceived that Russia could shoot down key satellite's used for Starlink and Starshield, in the instance that these systems are heavily used for Ukraine to conduct long-range attacks.

As for the unusually specific German claims, until there is proof this should be chocked up to "Iraq WMD" levels of trustworthiness.