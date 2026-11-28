Black Smoke Billows Above LA After Strongest Quake In 12 Years Triggers Safety Measures

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck just off the coast of Manhattan Beach at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the strongest to hit the Los Angeles area since 2014, and set off a dozen aftershocks within the hour, according to the US Geological Survey.

Los Angeles M5.0 earthquake, caught on a Manhattan Beach live cam. Damage minimal.



pic.twitter.com/pa6TL2BnHo — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 28, 2026

The quake was centered under Santa Monica Bay, about 4 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach, at a depth of about 7.6 miles. Nearly 18,000 people had filed reports with USGS's "Did You Feel It?" survey by late morning, and the agency said its ShakeAlert early-warning system was activated, so some people may have received alerts.

USGS first put the quake at 5.2, cut it to 4.7, then raised it back to 5.0, ABC7 reported. The agency's own summary on the event page still called it a 4.7 an hour later, while its reviewed moment magnitude reads 5.01 and the National Tsunami Warning Center logged it as a 5.1.

The tsunami center ruled out any danger within nine minutes: "NO tsunami, NO danger from a recent earthquake," it posted at 9:39 a.m.

From the National Tsunami Warning Center:

✅NO tsunami, NO danger from a recent earthquake.



Duty Scientists analyzed the event at 0931 PST Nov 28, M5.1, 20 mi SW of Los Angeles, CA.



A Tsunami Information Statement for this event is posted at https://t.co/Oi34ZqxYxj — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) November 28, 2026

No injuries or major damage had been reported by late Saturday morning. USGS's PAGER system issued a green alert, its lowest level, for "a low likelihood of casualties and damage."

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake mode, sending crews from all 106 of its neighborhood fire stations to "conduct a strategic survey by land, air and sea of their districts, examining critical infrastructure and areas of local concern across our 470 square mile City of Los Angeles jurisdiction."

Mayor Karen Bass said there were "no reports of major damage" so far and told residents to be ready for aftershocks: "Drop, Cover, and Hold on until shaking stops."

A preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake centered near Manhattan Beach was felt across Los Angeles at 9:30 AM this morning. So far, while there are no reports of major damage, the LAFD is in earthquake mode to assess potential impacts across the city. City teams will continue to... — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) November 28, 2026

At a news conference Saturday morning, Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones, who warned this year that the Big One "could be tomorrow," called significant damage from this one "highly improbable." "Shaking dies off very rapidly with distance," she said. "By being offshore, we've reduced that to a certain extent ... I can't imagine that we're looking at anything really significant."

Images and videos of a large fire and thick black smoke are spreading wildly across social media from the local Chevron refinery...

BREAKING: A large fire and thick smoke are visible at the Chevron refinery following a magnitude 4.7 earthquake Los Angeles County, California. pic.twitter.com/OxgIGUYH8i — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 28, 2026

However, it is reportedly not a concern as the oil giant enabled a controlled safety flaring to burn excess gas after the quake (not a large fire or explosion), triggered by seismic sensors. LAFD confirmed it is a burn off.

USGS recorded at least 14 aftershocks of magnitude 2 or more by 10:32 a.m., the largest a magnitude 3.7 at 10:01 a.m. and a preliminary 3.8 at 10:30 a.m.

The last quake this strong this close to downtown Los Angeles was the magnitude 5.1 near Brea in March 2014, according to USGS's catalog. A 4.7 centered just east of Lennox, beside LAX, shook the same corner of the South Bay in May 2009, and a 4.7 hit north of Malibu in September 2024. Saturday's quake came eight days after a magnitude 5.1 rattled Central California near Pinnacles National Park.

USGS's aftershock forecast gives a 29% chance of a magnitude 4 or larger near the epicenter in the coming week, and a 4% chance of another magnitude 5 or larger.