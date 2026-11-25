"How Merciless The Market Is": Leopold Aschenbrenner Admits 65% Q3 Loss... Says Now Is The Best Time Ever To Buy

Some fund managers send investors an apology. Leopold Aschenbrenner sends a buy signal.

The 25-year-old former OpenAI researcher told investors that Situational Awareness lost 65% after fees in the third quarter, according to an investor letter seen by the Wall Street Journal. That leaves the fund up 88.5% for the year through September, which sounds great until you remember it was up 439% through June. And, naturally, the same letter tells clients that today's opportunities "are the highest potential return we have seen in the lifetime of the fund."

If that line sounds familiar, it should. The July 24 letter that went out days before the fund imploded also invited clients to send fresh cash on August 1, with a PS flagging "a particularly good time to add funds, if you have been waiting for one." Investors who took him up on it were greeted by a forced liquidation to Ken Griffin.

Regular readers know we have been making fun of the "hilariously misnamed hedge fund" for the better part of five months, so below we walk through what the letter says, what it leaves out (spoiler: October), and every step of what has to be the most spectacular round trip in hedge fund history. Since we covered all of it in real time, it's all linked below.

"How Merciless The Market Is"

Credit where due: the letter does show some contrition, by Leopold's standards anyway. Per the WSJ, Aschenbrenner admitted the summer near-death experience, blamed the leverage that turned a sharp AI drawdown into a wipeout, and said he has restructured the portfolio since then:

"Many of our predictions—which seemed like science fiction two years ago—came true. And yet we also learned how wrong we could be, and how merciless the market is when we are."

He also unveiled a new mantra: "Volatility, yes; existential risk, even if we are totally wrong, never." The fund, he said, has spent recent months investing but not taking new money, "focused inward to learn lessons and build a better chassis focused on resilience." Very Silicon Valley. Very post-mortem slide deck.

Some napkin math, because the letter doesn't do it for you: $100 at the start of the year turned into roughly $539 by end-June. Lose 65% in Q3 and you're at about $189, which squares with the 88.5% YTD figure (fee rounding aside). And since the fund had already told investors it lost an estimated 67% in July alone, August and September were roughly +6%. In other words, essentially the entire Q3 loss happened in about three weeks of July.

And then there's the part the letter doesn't cover. The Q3 period ended on Sept 30, just before the AI trade cracked again. Leopold called October's retreat "radical," arguing that AI valuations now imply only modest growth for the leading labs, while he expects those labs to exit 2027 at a revenue run-rate above $1 trillion. Maybe. But as we showed last week, every underlying in the post-blowup book has fallen between 36% and 58% since Sept 30, and that book was two-thirds call options. Q4 should be a fun letter to write.

How We Got Here: A Timeline Of Situational Unawareness

For those who missed any part of it (or want to relive it), here's the saga. We had the story long before anyone knew the name. In mid-June, as total return swap funding costs went vertical, we asked the obvious question:

Has anyone done the analysis which funds have the most TRS on AI, aka Archegos 2.0 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 12, 2026

The Dario curse:



SBF invested in Anthropic. Stake now worth billions, but fund blows up (SBF in prison)



Leopold invested in Anthropic. Stake now worth billions, but fund blows up (Leopold getting married) — zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 30, 2026

*SITUATIONAL AWARENESS ACTIVE IN OPTIONS MARKET: CNBC'S FABER



Dude going for blow up #2 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 11, 2026

What A Margin Call Looks Like On Form 13F

Then came the filing everyone had been waiting for. When we went through the Q3 13Fs line by line in "From Druckenmiller's Chip Dump To Aschenbrenner's $18.7 Billion Vanishing Act: What The 'Smart Money' Was Doing Right Before The AI Trade Blew Up" (Nov 17), none delivered a bigger number than Situational Awareness. The fund reported $1.58 billion of 13F positions at Sept. 30, down from $20.24 billion at June 30: $18.7 billion, or 92%, gone in one quarter.

Twenty-one of 26 lines were closed, including $5.67 billion of Sandisk, $5.57 billion of Micron, $1.90 billion of Bloom Energy stock, $1.27 billion of TSMC and $1.23 billion of Nebius, plus CoreWeave, Core Scientific, Applied Digital, Riot and most of the rest of the AI-power and bitcoin-miner complex. Among the 19 big filers we tracked, Micron had four buyers, with Situational Awareness the only exit, while nobody bought Nebius stock and three sold it.

What the 13F added was the "after" picture, and it was exactly what our September post had described. Two-thirds of the reported value was now call options. Bloom Energy calls went from 145,800 underlying shares to 1.4 million ($389 million of notional), next to new calls on Nebius ($333 million), Sandisk ($183 million) and the Roundhill memory ETF ($140 million). The largest stock position was SharonAI, raised 50% to 8.07 million shares worth $441 million. Here's the full tearsheet:

Translation: the fund that was liquidated for running too much leverage in a handful of AI momentum names came back with... options on a handful of AI momentum names. And that was the book going into October, a month JPMorgan estimates cost the hedge fund industry 3%. By Goldman's math, tech long/short funds that were up 24% at their June peak were back to -1% YTD after Nov 5.

Which we summed up in one line:

Confirmed: he blew up, loaded up on calls hoping to make it all back quick, then blew up again. — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 17, 2026

"Existential Risk... Never" (Terms And Conditions Apply)

Which brings us back to the new mantra. It would be more convincing if, exactly one week ago, the FT hadn't reported that Aschenbrenner was plotting "Situational Awareness 2.0", complete with a return to leveraged trading, fresh outside capital in the new year and prime brokerage talks with Jefferies and Clear Street (JPMorgan cut him off in September).

Recall that the July letter promised all leverage had been removed, after the fund came "closer to permanent capital impairment than is acceptable to us." Four months later, the bank leverage is back on the agenda, and one investor who recently spoke to management told the FT that all the firm has learned is that its risk management "needs a little more fine tuning." Another investor put it more bluntly: "It's bad form to blow up repeatedly."

To be fair, there are signs of adult supervision: headcount is up to about 30 from eight in June, and the fund is hiring a chief risk officer. That a $45 billion levered memory-chip fund didn't have one until now is, well, the whole story.

The One Position Nobody Could Margin Call

The letter's most telling detail is about the mix. Aschenbrenner says the portfolio is now roughly 70% public stocks and 30% private companies following the IPO of Anthropic, its largest private position. He calls that in line with history and "the inverse" of August, when the fund was mostly private.

Translation: a big chunk of the "public" book flipped back from private by reclassification. Anthropic priced at $83 on Nov 18, opened at $111.50 the next day and closed its debut at $97.17, so the stake Leopold couldn't sell in July is the one that rescued the marks. Situational may trim it "as it would with any stock," the letter says, but it remains "highly bullish at the IPO price—and even from a blank slate would make it our largest position by some margin."

As we noted last week, his best trade was the one he couldn't trade: the illiquid stake no prime broker could margin call (and where, lest anyone forget, his wife is Dario Amodei's chief of staff). Investors weighing round two should probably keep that in mind.

"Highest Potential Return"... Again

The letter also offers a vision of hundreds or thousands of AI agents running long-term projects overseen by other agents, with models driving advances in compute scaling. As essays go, it's compelling, which is why we keep asking where we can subscribe to Leopold's Substack. The 2024 essay got the compute race, the power bottleneck and the capex boom right. The trading turned that correct macro call into what the FT called the largest loss in hedge fund history, then a revenge trade in lottery-ticket calls, and now a Q3 print of -65%.

So is now really "the highest potential return" in the fund's lifetime? Maybe for AI. The Nasdaq is down more than 20% since early October, and Goldman's prime book shows hedge funds have dumped every dollar of AI exposure they added since the start of 2025.

But the last time Leopold said this was a particularly good time to add funds, it was July 24. Six days later, Citadel had his book.

We suspect the Q4 letter, with October and November in it, will be the one that matters. And if Situational Awareness 2.0 shows up at a prime broker near you, keep an eye on TRS funding rates. Last time, they told us everything a month before anyone else did.

Much more in the full Nomura McElligott note and Goldman's Prime Services AI positioning note, both available to pro subs.