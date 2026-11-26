GOP Turncoat Quietly Kept The Books For Dark-Money PACs That Tried To Sink Two Republican Senators

A senior executive at Axiom Strategies, which many in the party regard as the GOP's biggest consulting firm, served as treasurer for three super PACs that spent millions of dollars to defeat Sens. Jon Husted (R-OH) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) in the 2026 midterms, Axios reported.

Both senators lost their races.

Federal Election Commission records list Thomas Datwyler, CEO of Axiom's AxCapital division, as treasurer and custodian of records for all three groups. These PACs reported more than $9.9 million in spending targeting Husted and Sullivan. The committees registered between March and October of the election year.

The firm has worked with many high-profile campaigns, and has close ties to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Founder Jeff Roe managed Cruz's 2016 campaign, and Axiom consultants have talked with Cruz about a possible 2028 run. The biggest chunk of money, however, went to Alaska, where the GOP also had the huge problem of a fake candidate allegedly recruited by Democrats with the same name as incumbent Sen. Sullivan on the ballot.

Right for Alaska spent nearly $2.4 million by September 30. Alaska Values PAC reported at least $3.75 million against Sullivan and for other candidates.

In Ohio, Buckeye Freedom PAC dropped over $3.8 million to take down Husted. The group boosted William "Bill" Redpath (L-OH) and ran HustedRecords.com, a site dedicated to shredding the senator's record.

Across both states, the PACs propped up obscure Republican and Libertarian challengers. Their digital ads hammered the incumbents from the right, accusing Sullivan of supporting gender-transition surgeries for children and Husted of backing gun control. In one ad flagged by CNN, a gun-toting narrator accused Husted of "pushing background checks and red flag laws" and pitched Redpath as "a real Second Amendment guy."

Right for Alaska took in $990,000 from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a major liberal dark-money group, which has received money from groups tied to Democratic megadonor George Soros. It ranks among the largest vehicles for anonymous political spending on the left. When Right for Alaska finally disclosed its donors, almost all of its money had come from Sixteen Thirty and another shadowy outfit, the Liberty Force Action Fund. It was also the main backer of the decoy, spending $1.15 million to promote the second Dan Sullivan on the ballot.

The PACs' filings show payments to obscure limited liability companies registered in Wyoming and Delaware. The filings don't identify who performed the work behind those payments. Neither state requires LLCs to publicly disclose their owners.

Axiom moved to separate itself from Datwyler's activities. "Axiom Strategies is a Republican firm whose sole purpose is to defeat Democrats," an Axiom spokesperson told the Daily Caller. "Axiom companies did zero work against the Republican nominees for U.S. Senate in Ohio and Alaska, and has zero connection to any of those PACs' vendors."

"Datwyler's FEC filings for those PACs were done of his own accord through his own company, completely separate from Axiom and AxCapital, without their knowledge. Axiom received no compensation for Datwyler's work for those PACs," the spokesperson added. "When Datwyler's FEC filings were discovered on October 30, Axiom founder Jeff Roe demanded his resignation and informed the White House."

Roe says he learned of Datwyler's role from a lawyer on Oct. 30 - four days before Election Day. Datwyler resigned the same day, and Axiom removed him from its website on Tuesday. According to a person familiar with the company, Axiom executives knew nothing of Datwyler's PAC work before Oct. 30.

Axiom never explained how one of its own division CEOs spent months as treasurer for three committees working to defeat Republican incumbents without anyone at the top noticing.

People familiar with Datwyler's account say an outside consultant recruited him and that he didn't at first understand what the groups were up to. However, they wouldn't name the consultant.

It isn't the first time Datwyler's name has turned up somewhere awkward. In 2023, George Santos' committees listed him as their new treasurer, a job his attorney said he had turned down. He was later reported to have acted as a "shadow treasurer" for Santos' brief reelection bid anyway.

The episode lands on a firm with deep roots in Republican campaigns and a direct line to a potential 2028 presidential contender. Roe's firm would run a Cruz campaign if the senator enters the race, and Cruz traveled to Alaska in October to campaign for Sullivan, one of the two incumbents the Datwyler-linked PACs spent millions to defeat.

Axiom says it will finish cutting ties with Datwyler by December 31.

Did the spoilers decide either race? No. Peltola cleared 50% of first-choice votes, so Alaska's ranked-choice count never kicked in, and Heikes drew 2.1%; Husted lost by about five points. But that was never the measure. In the year Republicans lost the Senate, a senior executive at one of the party's most powerful consulting firms was keeping the books for nearly $10 million aimed at two of its incumbents - with liberal dark money behind at least one of the groups.