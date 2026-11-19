"Cuck Simulator": Critics Give GTA VI A 99 Score. Actual Gamers Want Their Hookers Back

Grand Theft Auto VI went on sale Thursday on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S after a 13-year wait, carrying a 99 on Metacritic that ties the highest score the site has ever given a game. About 150 critics weighed in, and not one review came back mixed or negative. Before the game even unlocked in the US, popular Twitch streamer Asmongold had given it another name: "cuck simulator."

Early on, Jason Duval, the game's male lead, can run optional errands for his girlfriend and partner in crime, Lucia Caminos: picking up groceries, buying her flowers and helping redecorate her apartment, according to Newsweek. Rockstar also added a button that lets Jason hold Lucia's hand. Oh, and he does housework.

She even complains. Lmao.



Cuck simulation pic.twitter.com/lo3Hq31eV2 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) November 19, 2026

"I had to watch a stupid TV show with her, rub her feet, and listen to her friends' stories about Snapchat... Do I have to go to the corner store and buy her some tampons too?" Asmongold asked in a clip that went viral on X Wednesday. Fellow streamer Mike From PA saw it the other way, in a post viewed 1.4 million times: "I unironically think that GTA VI might be training men on the skills necessary to be a better boyfriend LMAOO."

Asmongold calls GTA 6 a "cuck simulator" — Grummz (@Grummz) November 18, 2026

For the first time since GTA III in 2001, players can't pick up prostitutes. Rockstar explained the cut to Shacknews: "GTA VI is a game about a couple in a bind, lovers on the run." The studio added that "many aspects of previous titles are not present in GTA VI, but the elements we have we believe are all necessary and complementary to the feeling and motivations we wanted to emphasize as you play through Jason and Lucia's story."

Rampages and unlimited weapon carrying are gone too, Shacknews noted in its review. Jason and Lucia can't romance anyone else, and Rockstar has said there is no way to break them up: "They will remain partners in crime." Sex happens only between the two of them, the player can't initiate it, and it takes a relationship in good standing, which Shacknews pegs at "Hot Together" or "Crazy in Love."

The most-shared version of the complaint so far, a list from X user Mason viewed 2.8 million times, runs from "Hookers GONE" to the same verdict Asmongold reached.

🚨 JUST IN: GTA 6 has DISASTER DEBUT 🚨



-Hookers GONE

-Stealing cars GONE

-Replay missions GONE

-Shooting NPCs GONE

-Rub girlfriends feet

-Be the man of the house

-Buy groceries for girlfriend

-Girlfriend's fucking another guy

-Keep girlfriend happy as she cheats on you



🟢 Game is garbage, CUCK Simulator. 🟢 — Mason (@MasonWaltemyer) November 18, 2026

Cars can still be stolen, just not with the one-button hotwire the series used for two decades. Some vehicles need a key cloner to start, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson has said, and smashing the window gets you in but won't start the engine. Cars parked in your own neighborhood can't be taken at all:

Not being able to steal cars in Grand Theft Auto. Hahahahaha.



So glad I didn't get this trash at launch. 😂 — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 19, 2026

Jason and Lucia won't aim a weapon at patrons inside the game's gay bars and LGBT nightclubs, players who started early through the New Zealand time-zone trick found, and the game won't let players attack street protesters, Newsweek reported.

Everywhere else the violence is as available as ever; Coventry University's Marcus Maloney told Newsweek the game still lets players fulfill "hyperviolent and hypermasculine fantasies."

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reported in July 2022 that GTA VI's developers were "being cautious not to 'punch down' by making jokes about marginalized groups," in contrast with earlier Grand Theft Auto games, as Rockstar cleaned up its studio culture after an employee backlash. The same report described a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired story starring the first playable female lead in modern Rockstar history.

Others blame women in gaming:

Games got worse when women got involved. https://t.co/LecPu0Xhgg — Nyanus 🌸🍷 (@YourPalNyanus) November 19, 2026

Or perhaps super lefty politics ...

Black Lives Matter. To honor the legacy of George Floyd, today, 6/4/20, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. ET, we will be shutting down access to our online games, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 4, 2020

Newsweek's write-up of the backlash went straight to GamerGate, describing the 2014 episode as one that "began as an online harassment campaign targeting women and people advocating for greater diversity in gaming," and traced a line from it to manosphere influencers Andrew Tate and Clavicular, the latter of whom called the game "insanely cucked." GamerGate's supporters framed that fight as a revolt over ethics in games journalism, and twelve years later the split between reviewers and a loud share of players has reopened over GTA VI.

The cucks at IGN, or course, gave the game a perfect 10 and the Guardian five stars, and Bournemouth University's Amy Tatum told Newsweek the couple's relationship is a "much more positive way of interacting with women than the previous games." Players don't have a number on the board yet: Metacritic's user score still read "tbd" on Thursday, with zero ratings counted. Five pre-release user ratings had briefly put it at 6.5 on Monday, Men's Journal reported, before they vanished from the page.

Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have been more than impressed by the GTA VI launch, with desks citing the high Metacritic score.

"We expect a press release(s) in the next several days describing initial retail dollar sales; roughly speaking, we think 'par' (given a low-$200s stock price) is over $1.5B on day 1, or close to $2B through day 3. The FQ3 print will likely be the first formal read on unit sales. Beyond that, we think news on the next GTA Online will be a key catalyst," TD Securities analysts wrote in a note referring to Take-Two Interactive.

But like what we showed above, gamers have a different position and warn that when GTA VI hype fades, many will look back and realize just how bad this iteration was...

Planes don't explode.

Protesters can't be killed.

Lucia can't be cheated on.

Prostitutes can't be hired.

This should be called Grand Theft Freedom because there seems to be more things you can't do than you can. — Anti-NPC (@Cryaboutitnpc) November 19, 2026

Average at best. 7 hours in and the game is just a relationship simulator with a GTA skin. Haven't heard a woman get called a bitch yet, haven't heard the N word, nothing. More cutscenes then gameplay so far. Lucia overrules Jason constantly. It's not great boys. — Dan (@DaddyDan6991) November 18, 2026

Feels kneecapped. Invincible protestors, guns restricted in nightclubs, planes just bonk off skyscrapers, 30 fps cap. — xX_Dr. Fingerbutter_Xx (@SupaSpreduh) November 18, 2026

Buggy as shit. Woke as fuck and Lack of Animations for sooo many things. 13 Years for this? lol.... Go woke... go broke — Enigma (@jodytwnsl) November 18, 2026

SemiAnalysis, a semiconductor and AI research firm, said on X that the hype is real right now and that "PS5 Pro consoles have largely sold out across the globe due to the GTA 6 launch."

MEME ALERT🚨: PS5 Pro consoles have largely sold out across the globe due to the GTA 6 launch. One GB300 NVL72 rack has about 38 TB of memory, and those DRAM production lines could have been producing the GDDR6 memory needed by GTA GAMERS.



EACH GB300 NVL72 RACK HAS THE… pic.twitter.com/w9y1T652Se — SemiAnalysis (@SemiAnalysis_) November 19, 2026

Walmart currently shows "Out of Stock" for most PlayStation models.

To sum up:

You made a white guy, a cuck to a ghetto Latina. It’s a fuckin retarded game. — marina (@marinasmigielsk) November 19, 2026

Waited 13 years for this? Maybe this hype cycle is a bit shorter than GTA V.