They Broke The English On Purpose

Authored by James Alexander via The Daily Sceptic,

Sometimes we read something so stunning that we would like it to somehow stand in the air, or be republished every week, so we could read it a bit at a time, as if it would not get old or be washed away down the inevitable line of time.

First stated in 2020, aptly enough, and repeated last week in the Sceptic, what I am going to call the Betz-Rainsborough hypothesis is so bold and paradoxical that I think it needs to be named, credited to them, and stated in emphatic form:

Modern Western politics is emphatically and avowedly anti-imperial and post-colonial.

However, by the greatest political irony of our time, modern Western states are imperial and colonial.

Explanation.

The imperial and colonial rule is not over anyone else. It is over ourselves.

The rulers of our states are determined no longer allow the citizens of the nation to rule themselves through their political institutions.

Rather, they attempt to rule us imperially, according to a modern protocol of divide and rule, by which we are divided into 'communities' and coerced into acceptable behavior by ideology, incentive and government instrument.

States, in short, in ruling their own citizens imperially and colonially, have made us into subjects.

This is a good example of a political irony. Indeed, it is an example of something that is probably as old as politics itself. The Betz-Rainsborough Hypothesis is a special case of the particular form of political irony that we should call Morley's Law. I have quoted John Morley, Recollections (London: Macmillan, 1917), Vol. I, p. 192, before, and I will quote it again, but here it is: "Most mistakes in politics came from flat and invincible disregard of the maxim that it is possible for the same thing to be and not to be."

Morley's Law of Politics, is, I take it:

In politics it is possible for the same thing to be and not to be.

And this is so for many reasons. E.g. 1) Time itself, before and after. E.g. 2) Disputes, for and against. (You must have seen Cameron saying "the UK's problems had nothing to do with its exit from the EU" and Burnham replying "I think he is wrong... the evidence says otherwise".) E.g. 3) Different strata at which things may make sense, above and below, structural imperatives and accidental causes. Etc. But the most fundamental reason is 4) that something is x but is said to be y. This is the Hermetic or Rhetorical or, simply, Two-Faced, Fork-Tongued aspect of politics. We say one thing and do another.

(Remember also - something else that I think we all should repeat until we cannot forget it - that Prudentia, the great goddess of prudence, the goddess of the chief virtue of politics, has two faces.)

I like to say that Augustus was the first exponent of this sort of politics, when he said he restored the republic but actually established a monarchy. (The exquisite detail was that no Roman could call himself a king, rex, ever since the rape of Lucrece, so Augustus became a rex by pretending to be anything but a rex. He claimed consular powers, tribunician powers, pontifical powers, even said he gave all his powers back to the senate. Thus he avoided the fate of Julius Caesar, and launched on us the Roman emperordom.) But, in fact, Thucydides noticed this phenomenon 400 years before when, in a passage about Pericles in his History - 2.65 to be exact - he said that, in Athens, "the government was a democracy in name but in reality rule by the first citizen". We used to understand this sort of thing. One of my old professors, Quentin Skinner, laid great emphasis on paradiastole. I never understood it when I was a student. Some things need decades to become significant. But paradiastole was the rhetorical term of art for this trick, a term used by Quintilian and others in the first century AD, and then taken up by all manner of Renaissance humanists much later on, until it found its way into such books as Henry Peacham's Garden of Eloquence in 1577. Everyone knew about it.

We should all know about paradiastole.

It is, simply, saying that something is x when it is actually y. Or vice versa.

And the Betz-Rainsborough hypothesis is the hypothesis that we, in our grand and naïve state, have been made subject to only the latest and most magnificent paradiastole of all. A few weeks ago I spoke of "reverse colonisation by foreign empires of thought". And Betz and Rainsborough are, in effect, saying, 'Yes, it is imperial rule.'

Here is the irony-reversal again, in case it is not yet clear:

Our rulers say they are not imperial. But in fact they are imperial.

This is not an empire over others. It is an empire over us.

For this to work, everyone has to believe that our rulers are not imperial. Lo! Our entire Establishment believes it, or says it believes it. It is the political correctness of our time. We deplore x. We hate empire, slavery, oppression etc. We say that our state is, or should be, y. And all this activism and demonstration allows the state to be, not y - but x! Hypnotized, we talk of y: you know, Net Zero, Universal Basic Income, etc. But the reality is that we are subject to draconian imperial powers of an unheralded sort: which we ignorantly support and enforce, gulled as we are by the grand higher-education-sanctioned beliefs of the age.

In the words of Betz and Rainsborough: "The language of citizenship may remain, but the relationship begins to resemble that between imperial administrators and disaffected subjects." And: "The irony is that Britain's governing class, having repudiated the moral pretensions of its imperial predecessors, has revived elements of its administrative repertoire in the name of progress and social cohesion. ... A state that treats its citizens as subjects should not be surprised when they begin to regard it as an alien power, and resistance to its authority as a struggle for national liberation."

This is more striking than the hypothesis they are more famous for, and which Betz is publicly associated with: the hypothesis that the United Kingdom is, by some measure, close to civil war. I like this hypothesis less, as I dislike the words "civil war" when we should use unrest, disorder, faction or the good old Greek word stasis. But also I distrust anything that depends on social science measures. Nope. Numbers mean almost nothing, except something to roll around in your mouth when posing as a hexpert.

The great merit of what I am calling the Betz-Rainsborough Hypothesis is that it explains what the Great Replacement is about. All that mass immigration, legal or illegal, and all the multiculturalism is done - consciously or unconsciously - to break the English: to turn them from an unconscious fused society of rulers-and-ruled into a society in which the English are only one component, and a low-in-status component, of a Greater British order in which Arabs, Indians, Africans all jostle together with community representation.

This makes it clear that the two-tier business is just a transitional tactic whereby the 'entitled' English are downgraded by coercion and law and nudge so they come to accept that they have no 'privilege' - just because they have been here since 1066 or whenever - and are just one ethnicity among many. All hail, from now on, Saint Edward Said! Not Saint Edward the Confessor.

Eventually we'll have a one-tier system: where all communities will be regulated by a one-tier legal system. (Of course, x and y will still exist to confound our politics. Our system will actually be a two-tier system, with one law for the supine and superior ruling class and one for the ruled class. But both will be multi-colored and multi-cultural.)

However, I have one caveat or criticism.

This is that there is a silent assumption that, for a time, the British ruling classes, in the past, while ruling other people imperially, did not rule us imperially. The assumption - a rather idealistic one - is that there was a time when we, all together, were a republic, a commonweal, a democracy: we were citizens. Votes mattered. The ruling class respected us. We were the ruling class. Etc. This might be a bit starry-eyed.

I wonder if Betz and Rainsborough are not slightly falling prey to something I talked about in my last piece. I think that they - like many of us, including me - are doing not much more than rediscovering what politics has always been. They, too, are victims of the stunning depoliticization of between, say, 1966 and 2016. This made us forget what politics is. Is it possible that Betz and Rainsborough are rediscovering what politics has always been, and that it was always a matter of being ruled imperially?

This might be so.

But it would not invalidate the fact that Betz and Rainsborough have proposed the sharpest hypothesis about the specifics of what is going on in our time. They allege the existence of a permanent ruling class that has to find something to do, has to find someone to rule.

The Betz-Rainsborough Hypothesis also enables me to bring in, as related, one of my own favorite suggestions. This is that:

The ruling class professes to be acting in the common good.

But its means of so doing is to encourage division.

I have argued before that one of the worst claims of politicians (such as Starmer, Khan, now Burnham) is that we should be against division and especially against those who encourage division. I have said that they use this to stigmatize their enemies on the Right. They say: we on the Left believe in hope. Those on the Right who talk about immigration etc. believe in hate. But Betz and Rainsborough are adding to this the point that it is not only about stigmatizing the Right. It is also about maintaining division in our society. This is their claim. Our ruling class, even while it talks about wanting unity, harmony etc. (and crying down division, the hypocrites), actually wants division. Our ruling class encourages racism. Especially, of course, as everyone knows, the racism of every other colour against whites.

It is not the British Empire. It is no longer owned by the British. It is the Empire in Britain.

Analogy. From the time of Henry VIII the Anglican Church was the Church of England. It was a national formation. But before that it was anything but national. An old Cambridge historian, Z.N. Brooke showed, in The English Church and the Papacy, published in 1931, that, say, in the 12th century, all of the following terms meant the same thing: Ecclesia anglorum, the church of the English = Ecclesia anglica, the English church = Ecclesia angliae, the church of England = Ecclesia anglicana, the Anglican church. What did they all mean? They all meant "that part of the Church which was constituted in England." (That's from p. 11.) All these phrases meant, in effect, the local department of the universal church. The church in England.

Well!

Now apply this to empire. The first thing to say is that the British empire came after the church and the state. So, from the start, the British empire was national. It was the empire of the British, owned by, ruled by, the British. But now, is it not the case, are not Betz and Rainsborough arguing, that our empire is just the local department of the universal empire? Yes. Our government is just the bit of the universal government that happens to be here.

The British Empire is dead!

Long live the Empire-in-Britain!

Ask BlackRock, Palantir, Apple and the World Economic Forum for details.

My question about all this is how we could possibly raise this in such a way that His Majesty's Government or the BBC would be able to recognize it as a serious point? The thing is almost impossible. Because what we have is the claim that over the past 30 or 40 years the British state has been, by design or by drift, rewired so it is no longer the old ideal Republic or Commonwealth it has been since, say, Sir Thomas Smith, Hooker of the Ecclesiastical Polity, Oliver Cromwell and William III. Instead it is the East India Company come back with its colors reversed. It is the 'Great British Company', run by Nowhere Corp.

James Alexander is a Professor in the Department of Political Science at Bilkent University in Turkey.