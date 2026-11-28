Watch: Chappelle Says Whoever Leaked His Charlie Kirk Joke Is The "Real Enemy Of Free Speech"

Asked by a reporter whether he regrets his Madison Square Garden line about Charlie Kirk's murder, Dave Chappelle wouldn't apologize and turned on whoever recorded it, calling the person who leaked the clip "the real enemy of free speech."

"And the real enemy of free speech is people that would pirate a show, post it online, and then have to do all this criticism about something that they didn't even see themselves," the comedian told reporter Nicholas Ballasy, who posted the exchange on X early Friday. "That was stolen."

Comedian Dave Chappelle responds for the first time to backlash he received from video that surfaced of him saying he feels better after Charlie Kirk's death, which was recorded at one of his recent shows, reports said pic.twitter.com/6e6MFepspA — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) November 27, 2026

Chappelle opened by brushing off the backlash - "A lot of people get mad about a lot of things. I don't know how you guys can muster all the outrage, but God bless everyone who can" - and when Ballasy asked whether he would apologize, he turned the question around: "Tell me exactly what you understand that I said."

Told that he had said he felt good about what happened to Kirk, Chappelle shot back: "No, I didn't say that." He added: "I think it remains to be seen what I said."

In the video from the Garden earlier this month, though, Chappelle tells the crowd: "Ever since that guy, Charlie Kirk, got murdered, and I shouldn't say this publicly, but... I feel better."

Via Madison Square Garden Dave Chappell, guess those Trans Jokes getting stale so #CharlieKirk Jokes is in replacement. Why we just can't let that man Rest he has kids at the end of the day. Like him or not. #tagme @Akademiks @DailyLoud @raphousetv2 pic.twitter.com/5oKnZk0fSg — MeSoViral (@PostViralRepost) November 7, 2026

"I know, I shouldn't say that," he continues in the clip, before closing the bit with a line that now doubles as his defense: "I didn't say that."

When Ballasy offered him the chance to give more context, Chappelle declined. "I'm just glad that you care about context," he said.

The Garden line set off a firestorm on the right the weekend it surfaced. Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, posted on Nov. 8 that watching "leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination" is "beyond disgusting," without naming Chappelle.

To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it's entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.



My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our... — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 8, 2026

Amir Odom, who was in the audience, said in a video afterward that people walked out during the show and that he didn't hear the line as comedy, since it came with no setup and no punchline.

It isn't the first time Chappelle has gone after Kirk since the Turning Point USA founder was shot dead at Utah Valley University. In a Netflix special he rejected comparisons between Kirk and Martin Luther King Jr. Now, rather than walk back the Garden line, he is blaming the fan who filmed it.