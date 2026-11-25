Libya Vows Revenge After Two Naval Officers Die Of Wounds From Ukrainian Drone Attack

Sunday's unprecedented Ukrainian drone attack on the eastern Libyan port of Benghazi has resulted in two Libyan navy officers killed. A Libyan official has also said that at least ten people were wounded in the attack.

The multi-pronged sea drone attack targeted and sunk a small Russian warship, and also hit another vessel, later identified as the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which Ukraine has accused of transporting weapons and military items.

The government in Benghazi is allied to Russia, which has long supplied the Libyan National Army (LNA) under Khalifa Haftar, who controls eastern and southern Libya.

Haftar has long been in a state of war with the government in western Libya, which is based in Tripoli and is recognized by most United Nations countries.

The LNA has announced that "The two men were pronounced dead Tuesday evening after being wounded in Sunday’s attack on the navy corvette at the Benghazi Naval Base, where it was refueling and resupplying."

The LNA’s General Command further vowed to retaliate "at the appropriate time and place, and by the appropriate means" - and presumably this will include attacks on assets of the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli. It also said that Libya "maintains its right to respond by all means necessary to ensure its sovereignty."

It seems the brazen Ukrainian operation was hosted and launched from a western port under control of the GNA, and so this could serve to heighten the state of civil war between the east and west.

On Wednesday Ukrainian officials have insisted that the operation had not targeted Libyans in the operation, but still defendeded it as consistent with Ukraine's strategic interests to wage war against Russian military assets, even if they are found some 1,500 miles from the front lines of the war.

The Associated Press has acknowledged Ukrainian operatives' presence in western Libya:

Ukrainian forces have also been operating in western Libya for about a year, according to Libyan officials who spoke to The Associated Press earlier this year. Their presence forms part of broader Ukrainian efforts to counter Russian influence and interests in the region, according to Ukrainian officials. The forces, most of them drone specialists, operate mainly from an air base in the western coastal city of Misrata, as well as other military facilities in the capital, Tripoli, and the coastal town of Zawiya, the officials said.

Ukraine's President Zelensky hasn't been shy about proclaiming and boasting about the high-risk operation, having on Telegram called it "An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war."

WATCH: A sea drone, reportedly Ukrainian, slamming into a Russian cargo ship and exploding off the coast of Benghazi, Libya today.



The ship has been identified as sanctioned Russian Ro-Ro vessel Ascalon, which has carried military cargo for Russia and was documented loading… pic.twitter.com/zobmLbeReL — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 22, 2026

Russia and Haftar's Libyan government are likely going to be further probing whether the Ukrainians had outside intelligence help, such as from the CIA or UK or French services.