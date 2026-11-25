Pentagon UFO Files: Radar Caught Something That May Have Hit 1,650 MPH At Up To 70,000 Feet

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

The Department of War has released its eighth tranche of declassified UFO files, which includes videos and documents from the military and other sources, according to a Nov. 20 statement.

One file details an unresolved detection event in the Western United States in 2023, in which a civil air-surveillance radar system recorded eight detections at an estimated altitude of 55,000-70,000 feet over 84 seconds, the department said.

The data do not independently establish that all eight detections originated from the same object or from an unbroken path followed by an object. If these detections were all related to a single continuous track, it would suggest the object was moving at a minimum mean horizontal ground speed of about 1,650 miles per hour, the department said.

Another file of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon submitted by the U.S. Central Command contains 20 seconds of infrared video in which an "area of contrast" moves from right to left across the frame, the department said. The video was taken in 2020 in the Middle East.

Another video of an unresolved anomalous phenomenon was reported from the Middle East this year. The 54-second video, caught by an electro-optical and infrared system aboard a U.S. military platform, appears to show "multiple areas of contrast" moving through the frame, the department said.

The Department of War just released its eighth batch of UAP files. Three videos, all from the Middle East, all still unresolved. Here they are in full. Source: https://t.co/GDqUInUpPS pic.twitter.com/VXdvpzfVxz — Lens of Logic (@LensOfLogicX) November 20, 2026

A significant number of the declassified files released in the eighth tranche describe incidents dating back to the 1950s.

A file from 1953 details an account from Clarence L. Johnson, Lockheed's chief engineer at that time, who reported observing a dark, elliptical object from his ranch west of Agoura, in Los Angeles County, California, at roughly 5 p.m. on Dec. 16. Johnson reported that the object appeared stationary for several minutes. It then moved westward and disappeared.

"This report is significant, due to Johnson's reputation as one of the foremost aerospace engineers in American history, and his virtually unmatched familiarity with high-performance aircraft," the department said.

Around the same time, personnel aboard a Lockheed test flight reported seeing an "apparently stationary, dark, wing-like or elongated object" around Point Mugu in Ventura County, California, the department said.

The released files are part of the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters. UAP refers to unidentified anomalous phenomena. "The Department of War and our agency partners are actively working on the next release of UAP files," the department said in the statement.

The seventh tranche was published in October, with the first tranche released in May.

The seventh tranche included content from the suspected UFO crash in Roswell in 1947. An affidavit from 2002, believed to be provided by a former Roswell Air Base public information officer, describes a staff meeting in July 1947 in which officials discussed wreckage collected from a ranch.

"I am convinced that what I personally observed was some type of craft and its crew from outer space," the officer said in the affidavit. Crash debris was collected from two sites, according to the affidavit.

"It was unlike any material I had or have ever seen in my life," the officer said. "Pieces which resembled metal foil, paper thin yet extremely strong, and pieces with unusual markings along their length were handled from man to man, each voicing their opinion. No one was able to identify the crash debris."

In a CBS News "Sixty Minutes" interview that aired on Nov. 8, President Donald Trump said, "I'm not too much of a believer, but I sat in the Oval Office, first term and a little bit second term, meeting with Air Force pilots that are really good, solid people. These are not people that you would say are conspiracy theorists. ... And they've told me things that are very strange."

He added, "They said, 'yes, there's something going on out there.'"

"Because they're flying an F-22, which is the best there is, the fastest, the best plane that anyone's ever seen. And something goes by them at three times their speed and it's round. It's not aerodynamic; it's round," Trump said.