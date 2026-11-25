Russia Warns Estonia's Actions On Verge Of 'Triggering Open War'

Russia has just threatened the tiny NATO and EU-member nation of Estonia with "open war" - after a series of provocations as well as plans to outright shutter its entire border with Russia.

The Kremlin cited this and other events as constituting "hostile actions" which put the countries "on ⁠⁠the verge of triggering open war" - according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Other actions center on the Estonian government's persecution of the Russian Orthodox Church, which is facing a forced takeover, also amid government-backed efforts to stamp out the Russian language.

Moscow is further complaining about Estonian efforts to obstruct the movement of Russian cargo ships in the Baltic Sea, amid alleged efforts to block Russian and Belarusian grain transit.

The Kremlin has as a result this week summoned Estonia’s charge d’affaires in Moscow, Marek Uhtegi, to lodge formal protest over the proposed boder closure.

“The Estonian diplomat was once again told that such provocative and extremely dangerous actions are on the verge of triggering open war with Russia,” a Kremlin statement said, which also denounced "Russophobic" tendencies.

Russia has also alleged that Estonia has "tacitly allow[ed] its airspace to be used by Ukrainian drones for attacks on northwestern Russia."

"The Russian side reserves the right to take comprehensive political and diplomatic measures aimed at protecting Russia’s national interests and the legitimate rights of its citizens," the foreign ministry said.

The proposed land border closure is expected to take effect December 1st, last six months, and comes after Estonian leaders have alleged Moscow was behind an attempted arson attack on drone maker Threod Systems.

"The overall picture is that Russia's hostile activities are showing no signs of abating," Prime Minister Kristen Michal told reporters earlier this week. "Estonia is acting firmly and calmly," Michal said, citing over ten alleged sabotage attacks or done incursions over the years.

One report alleges of last week's Threod Systems incident:

On Saturday night, another Estonian defence manufacturer – unmanned aircraft systems maker Threod Systems – was targeted in what appears to be a Russian sabotage operation. It was a classic arson attempt, aimed at setting fire to Threod’s facility in Viimsi, just outside Tallinn. The attempt largely failed, however, as the company’s security measures held up. Eight people were detained shortly afterwards. That same night, an Opel car was set on fire nearby. Investigators currently believe the group had used it to travel to and from the scene.

"Putin has failed to achieve the objectives of his war of aggression against Ukraine and is now increasingly seeking to sow uncertainty among Ukraine’s allies," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.