Someone Is Actually Making 'George Floyd: The Musical'

A small New Jersey record label is developing a satirical musical about George Floyd's 2020 death, and a casting notice for the project on a job board run by Playbill drew outrage from Broadway stars before the theater publication pulled the ad, apologized and banned the company.

Floyd, a black man, died in May 2020 in Minneapolis while being detained by police. Officers had responded to a report that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill at a store. Video of officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck during the arrest quickly went viral and set off nationwide protests and rioting. A jury later convicted Chauvin of murder and manslaughter.

Chauvin's defense argued at trial that fentanyl in Floyd's system and a heart condition contributed to his death, but that was unlikely to sway the jury in such a high-profile and politically charged case. The Hennepin County medical examiner listed fentanyl intoxication and Floyd's heart condition as factors, but still ruled the death a homicide.

Busted Broadway, the label behind the project, posted the notice on Playbill Jobs on Wednesday, Nov. 18. It sought comedic singers and rappers for a cast recording of 'George Floyd the Musical' and specifically asked for people willing to perform "offensive material". The listing describes the show as dark, edgy, and controversial and explicitly asks anyone who finds the material offensive not to apply.

Kevin Lynch is making a George Floyd dark COMEDY musical. Known 4 filiing MULTIPLE federal lawsuits alleging racial discrimination against theater organizations, he claimed he was subjected 2 reverse racism hostile work environments & unfair exclusion from opportunities due 2 DEI pic.twitter.com/j5Ye7TyTmO — sagesurge (@sagesurge) November 19, 2026

The company has marketed the show as satire, and the show's tagline is "The $20 bill that changed the world," in reference to the fake $20 bill that led to Floyd's arrest.

Anyone can submit a listing to Playbill Jobs for $39.95, subject to approval. Playbill approved the Busted Broadway notice, removing it only after the backlash began.

"Late yesterday afternoon, Playbill Jobs incorrectly approved a job listing that had no place on our site," Playbill said in a statement. "Once leadership was alerted, the listing was immediately removed, and we began reviewing and revising our approval processes. We apologize unequivocally for giving this hateful listing any further air, and we promise to do better going forward."

The publication said the listing "has upset and offended many" and that its appearance on the site disappointed readers who rely on Playbill. "For that, we are sorry, and are committed to regaining your trust," the statement said.

Playbill Chairman Philip Birsh and COO Alex Birsh took full responsibility for all the uproar the failure caused in the theater community, and immediately tried to make amends. To show just how serious they are, Busted Broadway is now permanently barred from Playbill Jobs, and Playbill will not cover its productions.

Both executives apologized multiple times and insisted that the speed of their response showed how seriously they take the matter.

Busted Broadway launched in 2026 and operates out of West Milford, New Jersey. The label produces satirical cast albums for shows it says are too raunchy and absurd for any stage, including "Human Centipede: The Musical" and "Genghis Khan: The Musical."

According to the company's website, the founders are a small team of musicians committed to absurd humor.

One of the artists behind the label, Kevin Lynch, sued Playwrights Horizons after saying he was excluded from its BIPOC night; the theater said the matter was settled out of court.

The company defended the Floyd project in a social media statement on Thursday. "Busted Broadway seeks to push the limits of what is possible in musical theatre by producing provocative and satirical musical cast albums," the company wrote. "Our George Floyd the Musical is not making light of, condoning, or mocking the horrific 2020 murder of George Floyd."

"It's a satire on the culture, rather than the person," the statement continued. "Never judge a show by its title, as many who have never seen the script or score appear to be doing now."

Actress and singer Malynda Hale posted screenshots of the notice in an Instagram video and called the project "outrageously disrespectful." "I'm usually not speechless, but this is what we're doing in 2026?" she added. Viola Davis responded to Hale's post with sheer disbelief and said she would have loved to be there when someone pitched the idea.

Actress Rachel Zegler had some rather strong words in a separate comment, describing the project as "insanely awful". Donna Murphy wrote, "Ummm... if this is a real thing- DISGUSTING & DISTURBING."

Questlove (who's done three Broadway shows) said it took him about 17 seconds to process the headline. He initially thought it was going to be a show about the namesake of a line of countertop sandwich grills before he realized what it was actually about.

Progressive activists and cultural figures adopted Floyd as a symbol of racial injustice and police violence. Floyd had an extensive criminal record, including multiple drug-related convictions and a 2009 aggravated robbery conviction, for a 2007 home invasion, that sent him to prison.

Six years on, Floyd is still treated as untouchable by pop culture - immune to criticism, let alone parody. Curiously, Busted Broadway's previous musicals about a horror film and a mass murderer drew no outrage. This time, the title alone was enough to trigger a pile-on and for Playbill to brand the project "hateful."

Busted Broadway's website still listed "George Floyd the Musical" as coming soon.