Thanksgiving Gas? At Least Prices At The Pump Will Offer Relief

US gasoline prices fell for the 31st consecutive day on Tuesday, boosting consumer confidence and potentially freeing up household spending power as Thanksgiving travel gets underway and retailers prepare for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Gas Prices Plunge Ahead of Thanksgiving — Just as President Trump Predictedhttps://t.co/b38ziypEhm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 24, 2026

Pump data from AAA shows the national average price of regular unleaded dropped to $3.6149 a gallon, its lowest level since mid-March, when Operation Epic Fury began against Iran in the Gulf region. Prices have retreated from a September peak of $4.50.

If the slide continues through the end of the month, gasoline prices would post their steepest monthly decline since the COVID-19 crash in March 2020.

AAA data shows that much of the Midwest and Deep South, along with parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley, are seeing some of the country's lowest fuel prices.

"Lower gasoline prices suggest some relief from October's pressure, particularly for lower-income households. The average price at which consumers say they would change their driving habits was $3.71 for low-income households and $4.03 for mid/high-income households, compared with an all-grades gas price of $3.64, down from approximately $4.30 in October (Fig. 20)," UBS retail analyst Jay Sole told clients on Tuesday, citing a new monthly consumer survey.

William Blair macro analyst Richard de Chazal noted that a solid labor market and "cheaper gasoline" helped boost consumer confidence in November.

"Lower gasoline prices and oil falling toward around $83/bbl suggest inflation pressures could ease faster than the Fed expects," JPMorgan Global Research Chair Joyce Chang told clients earlier

Chang added, "A return to $60/bbl would sharply lower headline inflation through energy prices and base effects, and a move toward $40-50/bbl could drive broader disinflation through transportation and other energy-sensitive costs, with core potentially approaching 2% if other components stay stable."

Bloomberg's Javier Blas cites data suggesting news coverage of gas prices and affordability will likely wane as gas prices continue to slide.

CHART OF THE DAY: US average gasoline retail price has fallen to ~$3.65 a gallon (down ~15% in a month), nearing the key $3.5 threshold.



Researchers have found hat the cost of gas largely disappears from news coverage — and thus from public conversation — below that level. pic.twitter.com/bSO0F1Taxf — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) November 21, 2026

Thirty-one straight days of sliding gas prices are delivering a timely holiday boost: cheaper Thanksgiving travel, more room in household budgets for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and potentially less financial pressure among working-class households.

The question now is whether savings at the pump translate into spending at the checkout.