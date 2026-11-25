Ugly 7Y Auction Prices With Biggest Tail Since May 2024 As Directs Soar

After an average 2Y auction on Monday, and a dismal 5Y sale yesterday, moments ago we concluded the week's coupon issuance in the holiday-shortened week, when the Treasury sold $44BN in 7Y notes in disappointing auction (despite the wholesale panic to paper safety observed today).

The auction priced at a high yield of 4.708%, down from 4.894% last month (largely due to the drop in rate hike odds), but also tailing the When Issued 4.698% by 1 basis point, the biggest tail since May 2024!

The bid to cover dropped to 2.430 from 2.465, and was also below the six-auction average of 2.48, although as one can see from the chart below, recent auction have all priced consistently at or below the 2.50 line.

The internals were mixed: Indirects were awarded 58.2%, up from 57.8% last month but below the recent average of 63.6%. And with Directs surging to 33.2%, just shy of the record 33.7% from July 2025, Dealers were left with just 8.61%, one of the lowest on record.

Overall, this was another subpar, tailing auction, and while not nearly as ugly as yesterday's 5Y sale, it left a bitter taste in the mouth of bond traders who can take some comfort in the fact that the stock-bond correlation has once again flipped, and yields are generally lower across the board as risk flees stocks and rushes back into the "safety" of US paper.