Watch: Giza Highway Turns Into A Fireball As Fuel Tanker Explodes, Killing At Least 30

A tanker carrying petroleum products overturned and exploded on Cairo's Ring Road on Wednesday evening, killing at least 30 people and injuring 15, according to Egypt's Health Ministry, which raised its preliminary toll from an initial 21.

The blast hit above Tunnel 10 in the Al-Warraq district of Giza, the governorate across the Nile from central Cairo that is home to the pyramids. Flames from the burning tanker spread to several vehicles caught in traffic around it, sending a column of black smoke over the highway.

لحظة انفجار الدائري.. فيديو متداول يرصد لحظة وقوع حادث الطريق الدائري بالوراق!#الوراق #إحنا_الشعب pic.twitter.com/iHRQf7kxtz — صدى مصر (@sadamisr25) November 25, 2026

According to Egypt's Petroleum Ministry, the tanker veered off the road and crashed before it caught fire. Authorities have not yet given an official cause.

A major fire broke out on Cairo's Ring Road near Warraq after a petroleum tanker reportedly overturned and caught fire. 🚨#lovincairo pic.twitter.com/7UORdFUxnN — Lovin Cairo | لوڤن القاهرة (@LovinCairo) November 25, 2026

The Health Ministry said 39 ambulances joined the rescue and that the injured went to Zayed Specialized Hospital, Imbaba General Hospital and Al-Warraq Central Hospital. Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered hospitals near the scene onto a higher state of readiness and sent two deputies to the site and the receiving hospitals.

Civil protection crews brought the blaze under control, state-run Al Ahram reported, while traffic police closed the affected stretch of the Ring Road and set up diversions. Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsi ordered her ministry's Giza directorate and Egyptian Red Crescent teams to get emergency aid to the victims.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi offered his "sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy" to the families of the dead, his office said, and directed authorities to give the injured full medical care and to clear the wreckage from the road quickly.

The Ring Road loops around Greater Cairo and carries commuter traffic and freight between the capital, Giza and the surrounding provinces. Heavy trucks have been behind some of Egypt's deadliest crashes: last year a court sentenced a lorry driver to 15 years in prison over a crash on the Regional Ring Road in Menoufia that killed 19 people, 18 of them teenage girls.