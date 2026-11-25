Where Inflation Is Worst In Europe... And Getting Worse

Inflation is back above 4% across Europe, and not one of the 21 countries that use the euro is running below the European Central Bank's 2% target. Eurostat's final October figures, released Nov. 18, put annual inflation at 4.0% in both the euro area and the wider EU, up from 3.8% in September and 2.1% a year earlier. The lowest rate in the currency bloc is Malta's 2.3%.

Energy prices were 21.0% higher than a year earlier, and energy alone contributed 1.89 percentage points of the 4.0% headline, nearly half of it. Services added 1.55 points, while non-energy industrial goods (0.30) and food, alcohol and tobacco (0.29) barely moved the needle. Inflation rose in 16 member states in October, fell in nine and held steady in two.

Source: Visual Capitalist

Romania has the highest rate in the EU, at 7.0%, up from 6.5% in September, followed by Lithuania at 6.1% and Bulgaria at 5.9%. Sweden has the lowest, at 0.6%, with Czechia and Denmark next at 2.1% each.

Annual inflation up to 4.0% in both the EU and the euro area. 📈⁠

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Among EU countries, the lowest annual inflation rates in:⁠

🇸🇪Sweden (0.6%)⁠

🇨🇿Czechia and 🇩🇰Denmark (both 2.1%)

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Highest in:⁠

🇷🇴 Romania (7.0%)⁠

🇱🇹 Lithuania (6.1%)⁠

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👉 https://t.co/d49GqkXhot pic.twitter.com/XBpNMIc4wr — EU_Eurostat (@EU_Eurostat) November 18, 2026

The sharpest move came in Italy, where annual inflation on the harmonized measure jumped from 4.2% in September to 5.6% in October. According to Istat, Italy's regulated energy prices rose 18.8% in a single month, taking their annual rate from 25.8% to 59.5%, while non-regulated energy climbed from 22.5% to 29.4%. Italy now runs at nearly double Germany's 2.9%, which eased from 3.3% in September.

In Romania, inflation took off in late 2025 "driven by the rise in VAT and excises, together with the elimination of the cap on electricity prices for households," according to the European Commission's autumn forecast, published Nov. 17. Bucharest has also frozen pensions and public wages through 2026 as it works down a deficit the Commission puts at 7.8% of GDP last year. The Commission now projects Romania's real GDP to contract by around 0.3% this year, even as prices rise at the fastest pace in the EU.

Outside the EU, Eurostat's table has Iceland at 5.7%, Norway at 3.5% and Switzerland at 1.6%, leaving Sweden and Switzerland as the only two of 31 European countries below 2%. In Britain, consumer prices rose 3.6% in the 12 months to October, up from 3.5%, and the Office for National Statistics said motor fuels made the largest upward contribution. Diesel rose 7.0 pence a litre in a month to 199.5 pence, which the ONS called "the highest price recorded since our records began in January 1996." Motor fuel prices were up 33.2% on the year, as Europe's diesel problem works its way to the pump.

The ECB raised its deposit rate to 2.5% in September, its second hike since the Iran war began in February, then held rates on Oct. 29. Five days later, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told an audience in Berlin that "an increase in policy rates in December is very likely to be necessary," since the inflation outlook had deteriorated after the ECB's September projections.

"There is hardly any getting around an interest rate hike as long as the inflation outlook does not improve significantly," Nagel said in the speech, adding that high energy prices were "not yet feeding through into higher wage demands." The Governing Council meets again just before Christmas.

According to the ECB's own economic bulletin, the lowest-income fifth of households spends around 9% of its disposable income on energy, against an average of roughly 5.5%, and consumption falls twice as much for households with no savings cushion. That is the energy bill going into winter, and Europe has already drained 10% of the gas it injected over the summer.