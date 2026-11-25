WTI Holds Gains After Big SPR Drain, Record US Crude Production

Oil edged higher this morning (WTI back above $83 and Brent above $92) as escalating attacks in the Middle East clouded the recovery in crude shipments from the region in recent months.

Saudi Arabian forces said early on Wednesday that they intercepted four drones fired at Ras Tanura, where the kingdom has a major oil refinery and Persian Gulf export facilities. The day before, the Houthis struck the country’s main finance district for the second time in a week, extending a cycle of back-and-forth attacks.

Tehran has also ramped up its attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with the tally of reported strikes rising. Iran claimed that more tankers have also hit mines in the waterway since Tuesday, according to local media reports, though there’s been no independent confirmation of those incidents.

And on the day before Thanksgiving, it's unclear hoiw much attention is being paid to the latest supply and demand data...

DOE

Crude +1.109mm

Cushing -534k

Gasoline +1.733mm

Distillates +715k

Stocks overall rose for the 3rd straight week with inventory builds for Crude and products (although Cushing saw a second weekly draw)...

Despite being 'off the lows' US distillate stocks remain at record lows for this time of year...

The Trump admin drained a sizable 2.9mm barrels from the SPR...

US crude production rose to a new record high of 14.07 million barrels a day last week, up by 33,000 barrels a day from the previous week. The increase came as the number of rigs drilling for oil rose again, with 6 units put into operation, according to Baker Hughes. The company’s estimate of active US oil rigs stood at 469 on Friday, the most since May 2025...

WTI held its gains above $83 after the official data...

Brent has tumbled this month after President Donald Trump held off on renewed strikes on Iran following the US midterm elections and as Gulf exports surge.

The International Energy Agency has predicted the global market will swing to a surplus this quarter, but the continuing attacks are creating uncertainty.

“Much of that anticipated normalization appears to be priced in,” said Emily Ashford, head of energy research at Standard Chartered Plc.

“We think the market needs fresh bearish surprises to sustain a sell-off, while persistent threats to shipping remind us that normalization is far from guaranteed.”

Global oil inventories also remain extremely low despite the improving supply outlook, meaning the market is vulnerable to further disruptions, according to ANZ Group Holdings Ltd.

“This leaves the market heavily exposed to further upside rallies,” analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes wrote in a note.