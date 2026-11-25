Zelenskyy Says Pentagon Is Holding Up Patriot Missiles As Putin Bets On "Breaking Ukraine" This Winter

Authored by Guy Birchall via The Epoch Times,

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday the United States had delayed the delivery of Patriot missiles.

"It is deeply troubling when, amid all the discussions about how to end the war, Starshield works one moment and faces restrictions the next, while missiles for Patriot systems are not only becoming scarcer, but additional steps are also being taken that prevent deliveries," he said of the American-made weapons in a Nov. 24 post on X quoting an interview he gave to Bloomberg.

It is deeply troubling when, amid all the discussions about how to end the war, Starshield works one moment and faces restrictions the next, while missiles for Patriot systems are not only becoming scarcer, but additional steps are also being taken that prevent deliveries. All... — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 24, 2026

Starshield is the military version of Space's Starlink system.

Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is "counting on breaking Ukraine" during the harsh winter, adding that this "cannot be happening at the same time as the American side is not signing off on deliveries of anti-ballistic interceptors."

"Politically, it looks as if it is on a course aligned with what Putin wants: forcing Ukraine into unfavorable compromises," he said.

"I believe the current negotiating team wants to end the war as quickly as possible. In our case, we wanted it ended yesterday. In my view, the American team wants to get it done by December or January," he said, adding that the Ukrainian people "very much want that too" but it must not happen at the country's expense.

Zelenskyy said he would continue to engage with "both parties in the new [U.S.] Congress," which will be under Democrat control, starting in January.

The Epoch Times contacted the Pentagon for comment but did not receive a response before publication.

Zelenskyy's comments come amid a renewed U.S. push to end the war, which has raged since February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader also revisited the topic of his country joining NATO.

"Because if Ukraine is in NATO, we will not be able to reclaim our territories by force. Otherwise, we would lose all our partners. Ukraine would never do that and risk losing the partners who have helped us and will continue to help us," he said, adding that Putin is "interested in something else."

"When Putin says, 'No, anything but NATO,' it is not about us coming after them with weapons. It is about making sure we do not slip out of his reach. In other words, Putin's goal remains unchanged: the occupation of Ukraine," he said.

The idea of Ukraine joining NATO has consistently been rejected by Russia, with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov telling Interfax on Nov. 20 that such an arrangement would be "unacceptable."

"I want to say that even finding a formula for quasi-NATO membership for Kyiv and searching for some kind of 'creative solution' in this area is unacceptable to us," he said.

Ryabkov went on to say that Moscow's condition that Ukraine not be allowed to join NATO is "irrevocable" and urged Kyiv to recognize this.

"When this happens, I believe the issue of security guarantees can be discussed one way or another," he said. "And without prejudging any decisions in this area, I emphasize that we are not closing ourselves off from dialogue, but from dialogue on Ukraine's accession to NATO. Once again, this is a completely unacceptable option."

Ryabkov's comments came as U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner floated the idea that NATO-style guarantees could be a solution to the conflict.

Trump would be prepared to consider NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine under certain conditions, Kushner said on Sunday.

The president's son-in-law said in a Nov. 22 post on X that a "credible Article 5-like guarantee, backed by deterrence and deconfliction arrangements, could dramatically reduce the risk of another war," adding that Zelenskyy "is right that these guarantees must be specific, credible, and clearly documented."

President Trump's willingness to consider Article 5-like security guarantees for Ukraine is a critical feature to achieving lasting peace. Russia's willingness to discuss such guarantees is a major step forward and potential indication that it is serious about peace.



A credible... https://t.co/Vq2m2LupGe — Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) November 22, 2026

NATO's Article 5 states that an armed attack against one or more member states "shall be considered an attack against them all," and obliges other alliance members to take "such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area."

Kushner added that Trump would have to approve any such guarantee and subject it to the appropriate constitutional and congressional processes, saying the president "would take such a step only if he believed it clearly served America's national interests and the broader security arrangements made it highly unlikely that the guarantee would ever be invoked."